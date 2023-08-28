IBM Research Europe Unveils Game-changing 64-core Mixed-signal In-memory Computing Chip

IBM Research Europe's scientists have recently pioneered a new realm in in-memory computing with their 64-core chip that relies on phase-change memory devices. This cutting-edge technology is envisioned to boost the workings of deep neural networks by retaining the accuracy of deep learning algorithms while minimizing computation periods and power consumption significantly.

Manuel Le Gallo, the co-author of the groundbreaking research paper, shared that they had been exploring phase-change memory (PCM) devices for computation for over seven years. The journey began with the team demonstrating the implementation of neuronal functions using individual PCM devices. From this point forward, IBM Research Europe has demonstrated that PCM devices can greatly benefit computing domains, such as scientific computing and deep neural network inference. With their latest chip, the researchers have moved a step closer to an end-to-end analog AI inference accelerator.

Le Gallo and his collaborators accomplished this feat by synthesizing PCM-based cores with digital computing processors. These two elements were linked by implementing an on-chip digital communication network. The resultant chip is an innovative amalgamation of 64 analog PCM-based cores, each incorporating a 256-by-256 crossbar array of synaptic unit cells.

Integration of compact, time-based analog-to-digital converters within each core marked a transition between analog and digital realms. Le Gallo further explained, adding that each core also comprises lightweight digital processing units that carry out rectified linear unit (reLU) neuronal activation functions and scaling operations. Additionally, the chip features a global digital processing unit located in its centre that facilitates long-short term memory (LSTM) network operations.

An ingenious characteristic of IBM's in-memory computing chip is the connection between memory cores and its globally located processing unit through a digital communication network. This design enables the chip to execute all computations associated with the individual layers of a neural network on-chip, which results in dramatic reductions in computation times and power consumption.

To assess the new chip's effectiveness, the IBM research team conducted a comprehensive study, applying deep learning algorithms on their chip and evaluating its performance. The results were encouraging, with deep neural networks trained on the CIFAR-10 image dataset for image recognition tasks achieving an outstanding accuracy rate of 92.81% when run on the chip.

Undoubtedly, the accomplishments of IBM Research Europe are a leap forward in the development of Analog In-Memory Computing (AIMC) chips that can efficiently cater to the requirements and challenges of deep learning algorithms. In the coming years, the architecture introduced by Le Gallo and his team could be enhanced to yield even superior performance.

