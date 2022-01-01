Solve Challenges Facing Manufacturing

AppMaster can help you build production-oriented software that manages, monitors, and synchronizes the execution of your real-time, physical processes. And because every manufacturing environment is different, your solution can be heavily modified on the go to fit within your workflow and can be fed any rigid parameters to ensure its success.
Embracing the no-code revolution for everything from manufacturing execution systems (MES) to integrating and operating automation in the manufacturing process.
With Industry 4.0 and flexible factory automation, there’s an increasing need for secure and reliable communication between the software, the production line machinery, and the engineering team. Real-time data on machine output and production processes can radically increase visibility and productivity and can pre-empt maintenance requirements.
Consider some use cases: traffic monitoring around facilities to ensure worker safety and traffic flow, with digital boards and speed meters. Or smart-building data collection based on temperature, vibration, lights, on/off switching, meters, motion, and flow — all sending failure alerts across multiple networks via a connection that avoids the public internet.
AppMaster provides a lean alternative to owning software and paying for its maintenance, delivering advantages such as fast set-up, seamless deployment, and lower CAPEX.
Eliminate routine tasks. Coordinate, implement, and track a factory’s processes, resulting in tangible improvements in quality, efficiency, and productivity.
Consolidate all manufacturing data under one roof and access it on-the-go. Use AppMaster to model, use, and refine your business processes for maximum output.
Accelerate project quality and enhance on-site & remote quality assurance with issue detection, prediction, tracking, and resolution. Route workflows and stay up to date.
Create workflows to fit all project-based activities and bring all task management to one platform. Standardize and automize to build speed within processes.
Manage all physical security considerations to better protect staff and resources, decrease incidents, and identify, evaluate, monitor, and report all security threats.
Ensure that you buy the right equipment at the right time by streamlining your procurement processes to manage RFQ’s, negotiations, and Purchase Orders.
Improve customer service and supplier inquiries with a self-service portal that tracks quotes, orders, inventory, POs, invoices, and more. Deepen vendor-supplier relationships and create value by identifying and selecting the best ways to deliver services.
We want to show you how powerful no-code can be for your organization. With AppMaster, creating a robust app or platform can be as easy as ABC. Request a quick intro to AppMaster and learn how our platform can help you build an amazing no-code tool for your team.