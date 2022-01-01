Grow with AppMaster.
Uplevel Your Supply Chain with No-Code

Various Supply Chain tier participants as well as manufacturers, warehouse managers, and logistical distributors need to have visibility to the Supply Chain - tracing and tracking. AppMaster can become an essential building block for transformed Supply Chains and Logistics Companies.

What can AppMaster do?

AppMaster is an emerging revolutionary solution that can address optimizations for Supply Chains and Logistics Companies with the required visibility, tracing, tracking and especially acceleration.

Streamline Processes

Use our platform to model, use, administer, and refine your organization-wide business processes for maximum output. Make changes to processes in a snap without breaking any functionality. Create accountability at each process step while providing visibility into overall operations. Use the platform to update your legacy systems and digitize workflows.

Increase efficiency

Manual processes running on locally stored databases may still do the work of prepping shipments or allocating inventory, but "good enough" doesn't measure up in an industry moving towards intelligent automation. Digitize workflows from sourcing to consumer delivery to create a streamlined supply chain and improve operational efficiency.

ALL THE TOOLS NEEDED

What makes AppMaster special?

The solutions and workflow updates you can create using AppMaster will enable you to make strategic data-driven decisions, resulting in capital cost savings and a sharper competitive edge.

Procurement Management

Make sure you're buying the right material at the right price at the right time by streamlining your procurement processes to manage RFQs, negotiations, confirmations, and purchase orders.

Inventory Management

Create applications to plan and determine the needs for spare parts, raw materials and other items needed to implement the production plan. Set up alerts and notifications so there's never a shortage.

Warehouse and Fulfillment

Automate your warehouse and order fulfillment to process more orders faster. Combine sales, inventory and purchase data and automate your workflows to eliminate errors and provide the best service.

Repairs and Returns

Eliminate cumbersome and error-prone manual processes to reduce return costs and lead times associated with repairs and returns. Reduce costs by integrating end-to-end repair and returns management processes.

Distribution Management

Automate your distribution processes to seamlessly interact with other supply chain and logistics operations, including inventory management, warehouse management, and order management, and control logistics costs.

Data Flow

AppMaster's unique set of integration modules make it a breeze for you to connect with core systems, databases, AI providers and a lot more. Have all your data always in synch and never miss an order or delivery date.

Curious about how AppMaster can help you rejuvenate logistics?

We want to show you how powerful no-code can be for your organization. With AppMaster, creating a robust logistics app can be as easy as ABC. Request a quick intro to AppMaster and learn how our platform can help you build an amazing no-code app for your business.

