Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Build better learning experiences with AppMaster

Educators fuel the future. And that future is now in your hands.⁣⁣ AppMaster make it easy for you to create engaging and immersive no-code experiences for your teachers, students, or staff members.⁣⁣

Try now for free Book a Demo
Build better learning experiences with AppMaster
NO-CODE FOR EDUCATION

What can AppMaster do?

We believe that technology should be used to empower students and educators. AppMaster helps educators meet the needs of their learners and empower themselves.⁣⁣⁣

It's free!
It's free!

We offer a free plan for educational professionals and institutions, which includes unlimited users and projects. You'll also have access to our admin dashboard where you can manage all of your applications from one location.

No coding skills necessary
No coding skills necessary

Our visual editor is easy to use, with drag-and-drop interactions and intuitive features that make the app building process a breeze. Unlimited possibilities for high quality engaging and immersive teaching tools with no coding required.

ALL THE TOOLS NEEDED

What makes AppMaster special?

AppMaster lets you create and manage your very own mobile app that can be tailored to your own needs!

Tailored apps

Tailored apps

We offer an end-to-end solution for building your own educational app. Whether you're a school or a university, we have the tool for you!

A single solution

A single solution

Institutions need a solution which is capable of everything - content and courseware distribution, student interaction - AppMaster does it all!

Integrate seamlessly

Integrate seamlessly

Import student information from databases like Sociomantic or CRM using our API to track attendance or send notifications about tests.

Rejuvenate learning

Rejuvenate learning

Create engaging, interactive content for your students with easy-to-use features such as auto-grading or self-paced learning modules.

Support any device

Support any device

Get more engaged students and parents by allowing them access to your app on any device — whether it's an iPhone, Android or desktop.

Offline mode

Offline mode

Heading out for the summer? With offline mode, you can create apps that work when you’re disconnected from the internet - no data needed! ⁣

GREAT FOR LEARNING

Do You Teach No-Code?

AppMaster Saves the Day! Choose AppMaster tech platform, we make it easy for teachers and students to learn together, no coding skills needed!

Book a Demo
Source Code at your fingertips

Learn AppMaster

Get students excited by letting them learn AppMaster for free.

Practical skills

We'll help you design courses around practical scenarios.

discuss ico

The future of education starts with AppMaster!

Successful educators constantly seek out opportunities to learn and grow everywhere. They apply creativity and curiosity to all aspects. We can help you with that.

Fill out the form or email us at [email protected]