Build better learning experiences with AppMaster

AppMaster Saves the Day! Choose AppMaster tech platform, we make it easy for teachers and students to learn together, no coding skills needed!
Educators fuel the future. And that future is now in your hands. AppMaster make it easy for you to create engaging and immersive no-code experiences for your teachers, students, or staff members.
We believe that technology should be used to empower students and educators. AppMaster helps educators meet the needs of their learners and empower themselves.
We offer a free plan for educational professionals and institutions, which includes unlimited users and projects. You'll also have access to our admin dashboard where you can manage all of your applications from one location.
Our visual editor is easy to use, with drag-and-drop interactions and intuitive features that make the app building process a breeze. Unlimited possibilities for high quality engaging and immersive teaching tools with no coding required.
AppMaster lets you create and manage your very own mobile app that can be tailored to your own needs!
We offer an end-to-end solution for building your own educational app. Whether you're a school or a university, we have the tool for you!
Institutions need a solution which is capable of everything - content and courseware distribution, student interaction - AppMaster does it all!
Import student information from databases like Sociomantic or CRM using our API to track attendance or send notifications about tests.
Create engaging, interactive content for your students with easy-to-use features such as auto-grading or self-paced learning modules.
Get more engaged students and parents by allowing them access to your app on any device — whether it's an iPhone, Android or desktop.
Heading out for the summer? With offline mode, you can create apps that work when you’re disconnected from the internet - no data needed!
Get students excited by letting them learn AppMaster for free.
We'll help you design courses around practical scenarios.
Successful educators constantly seek out opportunities to learn and grow everywhere. They apply creativity and curiosity to all aspects. We can help you with that.