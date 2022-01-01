Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Build Enterprise-Class Banking Apps

Is the volume of work related to regulatory changes and day-to-day processing needs expensive and can it hinder new-product innovation and improving customer service? No worries! AppMaster provides a pathway to speed digital transformation and broaden product development.

Try now for free Book a Demo
Build Enterprise-Class Banking Apps
NO-CODE FOR Banking

What can AppMaster do?

AppMaster is revolutionizing the app development process to help banks streamline customer interactions, information gathering, loan applications, and more — all without writing a single line of code.

Towards new products
Towards new products

The volume of work to respond to regulatory pressures strains tech departments. If a new product idea takes two years to reach fruition, that takes the wind out of people’s sails. AppMaster gives non-technical users the ability to build applications without writing a single line of code.

Away from legacy
Away from legacy

AppMaster allows business teams innovate on their own, which gives banks leverage to innovate in different ways, particularly in customer service. It also enables more nimble management of risk and resiliency, especially as more processes, such as payments, go real-time.

ALL THE TOOLS NEEDED

What makes AppMaster special?

AppMaster can help you get ahead in today’s highly competitive landscape and create enterprise-level applications fast to cut costs and generate new opportunities.

Digital transformation

Digital transformation

With AppMaster, banking organizations are getting ahead of their application development ventures because of lower dependency on architectural advancement and and worrying about security lapses during development.

Rapid upgrades

Rapid upgrades

Develop applications times faster with AppMaster due to rapid implementation of feature upgrades, quick bug-fixes, and ease of attaching innovative components to existing applications, on top of building new ones.

Customer satisfaction

Customer satisfaction

AppMaster’s flexible design helps to significantly improve customer experience compared to traditional development. Reduce the number of feedback loops by quickly implementing changes into the application software.

Lesser investment in talent

Lesser investment in talent

The framework-driven approach that offers reusable components, the drag and drop features, prefabs, and template-driven development allows even a memeber of the business team to make desired changes to the apps.

Personalization

Personalization

Focus on consumer preferences. Our platform offers personalization based on customer preferences and company interests and allows independent personalization while eliminating the risks of security issues.

Quick Integrations

Quick Integrations

Integrate to any external services using AppMaster pre-made modules or ready-made API documentation. Our unique set of integration modules make it a breeze for you to connect with core systems, AI providers and a lot more.

discuss ico

Curious about how AppMaster can help you rejuvenate banking?

We want to show you how powerful no-code can be for your organization. With AppMaster, creating a robust banking app can be as easy as ABC. Request a quick intro to AppMaster and learn how our platform can build you an amazing no-code app for your business.

Fill out the form or email us at [email protected]