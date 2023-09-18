In the context of software development, MVP (Minimum Viable Product) is a strategy where a new product or service is developed with sufficient features to satisfy early adopters. After this initial product launch, the final product is developed incrementally based on feedback from the users. "MVP Goals" is a term coined to define the objectives that are set in the MVP development process. These goals are essential for understanding and aligning stakeholders, managing resources, and delivering a successful MVP with optimal user satisfaction.

MVP Goals are set during the planning stages and encompass not only the targeted features and functionalities but also the performance and user experience targets. This term is particularly relevant in the AppMaster platform, a no-code development tool for backend, web, and mobile applications. The platform helps customers create their data models, business processes, REST API, and WSS Endpoints with a visual approach. AppMaster also offers a drag and drop interface for UI design with a visual Business Process (BP) designer for the web and mobile applications, automating the process of source code generation, testing, and deployment.

The MVP Goals set for a software product in the AppMaster platform often include four key aspects: scope, performance, user experience, and scalability. The following paragraphs provide an overview of each of these aspects and their significance in defining MVP Goals.

1. Scope: The scope of an MVP defines the features and functionalities that must be included in the initial release, focusing on addressing the primary needs of the target users. Due to the iterative nature of MVP development, focused on user feedback, defining the scope is crucial to managing resources and setting realistic expectations. Within the AppMaster platform, product scope can be visually designed and refined throughout the development process, thanks to efficient version control and regeneration capabilities.

2. Performance: Performance is another critical factor in defining MVP Goals, as it directly impacts the user experience. A well-performing application meets the expected response times, load times, and speed, ensuring smooth interaction with users. In an AppMaster project, the built-in automatic testing tools and the application architecture design (based on Go, Vue3, Kotlin, and Jetpack Compose/SwiftUI) can be leveraged to establish performance goals and improve the end product in subsequent iterations.

3. User Experience (UX): A good MVP must deliver a satisfactory user experience, allowing users to accomplish their tasks efficiently and effectively. Defining UX goals is crucial because negative experiences may discourage early adopters, resulting in a lack of valuable feedback. In the AppMaster platform, the drag and drop interface can be employed to create user-friendly and visually appealing interfaces, while the visual BP designer assists in writing effective business logic, improving the overall UX of the application.

4. Scalability: Scalability is the ability of an application to handle increased workload, growth, and usage, without compromising performance. Although MVPs usually cater to a small set of early adopters, it is essential to consider scalability goals to ensure a stable foundation for future expansion. AppMaster applications can demonstrate impressive scalability, owing to the compiled, stateless backend architecture, and compatibility with Postgresql databases. This allows businesses to cater to an expanding user base or increased use-cases without significant redevelopments.

In summary, MVP Goals are essential parameters set during the planning phases of the MVP development process. They help determine the product's scope, performance, user experience, and scalability, which ultimately guide the development team towards delivering a successful MVP. Consequently, MVP Goals contribute significantly to the success rate of new products and ensure that resources are utilized effectively. AppMaster platform's visual design and automation capabilities have proven to be valuable tools for defining and refining MVP Goals, enhancing the development process, and enabling a wider range of customers to build high-quality applications swiftly and efficiently.