Job Title: Co-founder and CEO

Company: Thunkable

Education: Bachelor of Science (SB) and Master of Engineering (MEng), Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Year of Thunkable Foundation: 2015

The world of technology is undergoing a significant transformation with the rise of no-code platforms, and at the forefront of this revolution stands Arun Saigal, the co-founder and CEO of Thunkable. As an accomplished entrepreneur and visionary, Arun's journey exemplifies the power of innovation and the democratization of software development.

Career Journey

Arun Saigal's career journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the tech industry through no-code mobile development. Recognized for his exceptional contributions, Arun earned a spot on the esteemed Forbes 30 Under 30 list and has emerged as a prominent thought leader in the dynamic no-code industry. As the co-founder and CEO of Thunkable, Arun spearheads a groundbreaking movement that empowers individuals with the ability to design, develop, and deploy native Android, iOS, and Web applications without the need for traditional coding skills.

With a focus on innovation across every stage of the app development lifecycle, Arun has paved the way for people to enhance their communities, bring their ideas to life, establish businesses, and address challenges that might have otherwise gone unattended by conventional technology providers. His visionary approach has resulted in over 3 million individuals across 184 countries leveraging Thunkable's platform to create an astounding 7 million apps. Arun's journey showcases not only his remarkable achievements but also his relentless pursuit of democratizing app creation for the betterment of society.

Arun's academic accomplishments further underscore his dedication to making no-code accessible to aspiring app developers worldwide. He holds both an S.B. and M.Eng from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Before his leadership at Thunkable, Arun held influential positions at renowned technology companies, including Quizlet, Khan Academy, Aspiring Minds, and Google. These experiences have equipped him with invaluable insights into the intersection of technology and education, enabling him to shape the no-code industry and empower countless individuals to transform their app ideas into impactful realities.

Founding Thunkable

A profound belief in the transformative power of technology accessibility fueled Arun Saigal's journey to co-founding Thunkable. During his time at MIT, Arun and his co-founder Weihua Li saw the complexities and challenges inherent in software development, particularly in the realm of mobile app creation. Motivated by a shared vision, they embarked on a mission to simplify software development and empower individuals to become active creators rather than passive technology consumers. Their goal was to provide a solution that would benefit everyone, from small businesses with innovative ideas to large corporations seeking operational enhancements, as well as those learning to code and those with a desire to bridge the technology gap.

Arun and Weihua Li's dedication led to creating a tool to revolutionize software development, making it so user-friendly that even children could build mobile apps. Their initial research project swiftly evolved into a platform with a global user base, demonstrating the demand for a solution that democratized app development. As the platform gained traction, users began seeking ways to expand, monetize, and create cross-platform apps, prompting Arun and Weihua to recognize the potential for building a thriving business that supported creators worldwide. Thunkable was born out of this realization, emerging as a powerful platform that empowers millions of users across the globe to turn their app dreams into reality.

Leadership Style and Values

Arun Saigal's leadership style is marked by his commitment to empowerment, inclusivity, and continuous innovation. As the CEO of Thunkable, he champions a culture of collaboration and encourages his team to think creatively and push boundaries. Arun firmly believes that technology should be accessible to all, regardless of their background or technical expertise.

His value-driven approach reflects this philosophy, placing the user experience and community impact at the forefront of Thunkable's mission. Arun's leadership is characterized by transparency, empathy, and a genuine desire to see others succeed. He fosters an environment that encourages learning, experimentation, and growth for the individuals on his team and the broader community of Thunkable users. His dedication to making app development accessible to everyone underscores his commitment to social change and technological democratization.

The Impact on the Tech World

