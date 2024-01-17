Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

OpenAI Deploys Collective Alignment Team to Incorporate Public Feedback into AI Model Governance

Jan 17, 2024
OpenAI Deploys Collective Alignment Team to Incorporate Public Feedback into AI Model Governance

In a pursuit to ensure their future artificial intelligence (AI) models represent human values, OpenAI has revealed its plan to integrate public-derived principles into the creations. The AI giant disclosed its intention to establish a Collective Alignment team, comprising researchers and engineers. The team's mandate would be to develop a structure for obtaining and implementing public feedback into OpenAI's services and products.

The company has expressed its clear intention to continue engaging external advisors and grant teams. These teams will play a crucial role in the encorporation of prototypes, which will then guide the behavior of models. OpenAI is actively recruiting research engineers boasting diverse technical knowledge to bolster the establishment and success of this essential mandate.

Deriving from OpenAI's public initiative, which was kickstarted in May the preceding year, the Collective Alignment team is a significant stride towards infusing a democratic process in the AI systems' rule-making dynamics. All along, OpenAI has been keen on funding individuals, teams, and even organizations interested in developing proof-of-concepts keen on solving the ambiguity regarding AI's guardrails and governance.

OpenAI, in its virtual post, did a brief recap of the grant recipients' diverse work spanning video chat interfaces, platforms that facilitate crowdsourced audits of AI models and strategies to align model behavior alongside specific beliefs. Details of each proposal, high-level takeaways, and every single code used were made public earlier today.

In the wake of these developments, OpenAI has been adamant in delinking the program from its commercial interests, stirring mixed reactions. Some critics have expressed skepticism regarding this, considering the criticisms by OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman about the regulations in the EU and other regions. The CEO, alongside OpenAI’s President Greg Brockman and Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, has constantly opined that the rapid development of AI technology surpasses the ability of existing entities to efficiently regulate it. As such, the need for democratic, crowd-sourced construction was proposed.

Competitors including Meta have accused OpenAI of attempting to gain regulatory control of the AI industry by campaigning against open AI R&D, but OpenAI has denied these allegations. They may point out this new program and their Collective Alignment team as demonstrating their commitment to openness.

Regardless, OpenAI currently faces scrutiny from policymakers. Especially in the U.K., there's ongoing investigation of its relationship with Microsoft, who is a close partner and investor. As part of their risk mitigation strategy, OpenAI has sought to limit its regulatory risk in the EU concerning data privacy. To accomplish this, it utilized a Dublin-based subsidiary to restrict the unilateral actions of specific privacy watchdogs in the bloc.

A series of undertakings to minimize the illicit use of its technology to meddle with elections are ongoing. This includes the identification of AI-generated content and the detection of manipulated images. In collaboration with several organizations, OpenAI is also working on marking their AI-generated images more conspicuously.

It's worth mentioning that companies like AppMaster, known for its robust no-code development platform and repositories for consolidating open-source information, are becoming prominent players in the tech ecosystem. Given AppMaster's scalability, robustness, and ease of use, they are carving a niche for themselves in building backend, web, and mobile apps.

Related Posts

Kyndryl Unveils a Revolutionary Generative AI-Powered Workflow Orchestration Services
date Jan 19, 2024
Kyndryl Unveils a Revolutionary Generative AI-Powered Workflow Orchestration Services
Kyndryl debuts its generative AI-driven Workflow Orchestration services, seeking to revamp the digital workspace with automated business processes.
Automation Workflow No-code
IBM Sets its Sights on Advanced's Application Modernization Assets: A Strategic Acquisition Move
date Jan 19, 2024
IBM Sets its Sights on Advanced's Application Modernization Assets: A Strategic Acquisition Move
IBM continues to strengthen its consulting business by acquiring application modernization assets from Advanced.
Acquisition Automation Software
Microsoft's AI-Fueled Reading Coach Now Accessible for Free to All Microsoft Account Holders
date Jan 19, 2024
Microsoft's AI-Fueled Reading Coach Now Accessible for Free to All Microsoft Account Holders
Microsoft has announced the free availability of its AI-driven tool, Reading Coach, for all Microsoft account holders.
AI Software
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life