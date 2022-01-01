Grow with AppMaster.
Automate Legal Workflow

AppMaster enables lawyers to automate tasks and construct digital workflows that meet their specific needs without IT assistance. Eliminate the software purchasing and coding challenges of the past and expand opportunities to innovate. We can help you automate high-volume, repetitive tasks to gain a competitive edge.

NO-CODE FOR Legal

What can AppMaster do?

With AppMaster, digital transformation that used to take weeks or months can be accomplished in days — and at a fraction of the cost. You can speed contracting work with automation covering contract creation, negotiation, routing, tracking, notification, analytics, and reporting needs.

Drive productivity

AppMaster has the power to transform business processes, drive productivity and efficiency. Automation of manual, admin-heavy processes will free up legal staff to focus on high-value work. Give people access to the data they need, when they need it and enable legal point solutions to connect to centralised and legacy solutions.

All in one place

Integrate any external service and have instant access to everything you need. Create up-to-date case repositories — so everyone on the team has access to the latest information on behalf of their client. Use standardised document templates — reduce a client’s waiting time. Create payment portals — enable clients to instantly book and pay for appointments.

ALL THE TOOLS NEEDED

What makes AppMaster special?

AppMaster allows firms to transform the way they work, connecting legacy systems, centralising data and documentation, automating processes, and building secure client portals.

Case management

With AppMaster, you can build Case Management Software that has unmatched benefits when it comes to streamlining time tracking for billing, communication, case status tracker, contract management, and much more.

Knowledge management

Self-service portals will allow new joinees to get comfortable with an organization. Automation of this process will keep the information up-to-date and reduce the chances of data loss and manual entry errors.

Legal CRM

You can set up a custom database that will help save and organize information about prospects and clients. This automation can help your steamline client intake and meetings, gather insights, set reminders, and much more.

Centralized repository

Legal firms store a significant amount of client data that is highly classified and confidential. With AppMaster, you can setup a secure centralized repository to store the client’s confidential data with role-based access.

Time and billing

An app allowing lawyers to capture time spent on cases via any device can help plug revenue losses. A platform that makes simple reports available on the dashboard can provide a consolidated view of hours spent.

Document generator

Eliminate redundancies by creating templates that can be used for cases. Create a tool for all your agreements like Non-Disclosure, Partnership, Lease or Rental Deed, etc., and generate final agreements on the fly.

