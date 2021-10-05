Another report on the main changes that have occurred on our no-code platform over the past month
Important news: we have changed our platform pricing
The following subscription plans are now available:
- Personal for non-commercial use.
- Startup for launches and small projects.
- Professional for growing businesses.
- Enterprise for corporate clients.
General changes and fixes
- Added new templates for projects.
- Changed the mechanism for generating new pages by models in web applications.
- Fixed several errors related to the transfer of projects between accounts.
- Updated rules for working with models in business processes, endpoints, and interfaces.
- Added a new data type - HTML.
Modules
- Implemented push notifications for mobile apps.
- Fixed bugs in modules Mail Chimp, Autodesk, Zoom.
New modules:
- Barcode Scanner
- Google AdMob
Data models
Updated rules for working with models in business processes, endpoints, and interfaces.
Fixed:
- synchronization of fields in web application forms when the model is updated,
- bug when renaming a model.
Added:
- settings for auto-generation of components in the data model,
- checking if the data schema was saved successfully
Business processes
- Added a transaction mode to business processes in the studio backend and the generated application.
- Blocks from a remote external request are now marked (DELETED).
- Added a selection of characters to the Trim String block.
- Added export of the power supply circuit as an image.
Fixed:
- errors in parsing CSV files,
- errors in the Is Valid Email block,
- data type in the Mean In Array (Int) block,
- errors in the metadata field from the Stripe module,
- crash of publication with Read CSV file, Less or Equal, To String, Make, Expand blocks (for models and external requests) or remote external request.
New Blocks:
- To YAML
- While Loop
- To Date
- To DateTime
- Generate UUID v4
- Remove from Array
- Remove Duplicates from Array
- Has Substring (Regex)
External API Request Designer:
- Added an error handling parameter to the settings.
Business Processes Scheduler:
- Bug fixes and new parameters added.
Endpoints
- Fixed several bugs when creating endpoints and webhooks.
- Added additional endpoint settings to control some behavior parameters.
- Added support for an array of strings for customizing middleware.
Web Application Designer
- Enhanced the settings for some components.
- Added support for module actions for web applications.
- Added a mechanism for duplicating WA components.
Fixed in the generated applications:
- Fields to show errors in the table,
- following URLs,
- displaying pictures,
- work of filters,
- display of forms,
- validation for array [email],
- errors when creating a new user.
Fixed in the designer:
- errors when adding new pages,
- the work of the Switch, Image, and Video elements.
Mobile Application Designer
- We made fixes to the design and display of elements.
- Added screen type mas-barcode-scanner.
- Fixed errors in enum widgets.
- Added a mechanism for showing notifications to users.
AppMaster.io Developer Application
iOS: version 2.0.3
- Fixed several bugs.
- We expanded the functionality of widgets.
Android: version v2.0.15
- Fixed UI / UX bugs.
- Added new functionality.
- We've changed the UI and fixed several errors in the widgets.
In next updates
- New scheme for updating modules.
- Implementation of global variables for business processes.
New modules:
- Pack / Unpack Files,
- Google OAuth 2.0,
- Google Translate,
- Google Sheets,
- Validators.
Don't miss important updates and news - follow our blog, join the telegram channel and join the AppMaster.io community chat!