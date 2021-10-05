Another report on the main changes that have occurred on our no-code platform over the past month

Important news: we have changed our platform pricing

The following subscription plans are now available:

Personal for non-commercial use.

for non-commercial use. Startup for launches and small projects.

for launches and small projects. Professional for growing businesses.

for growing businesses. Enterprise for corporate clients.

General changes and fixes

Added new templates for projects.

Changed the mechanism for generating new pages by models in web applications.

Fixed several errors related to the transfer of projects between accounts.

Updated rules for working with models in business processes, endpoints, and interfaces.

Added a new data type - HTML.

Modules

Implemented push notifications for mobile apps.

Fixed bugs in modules Mail Chimp, Autodesk, Zoom.

New modules:

Barcode Scanner

Google AdMob

Data models

Fixed:

synchronization of fields in web application forms when the model is updated,

bug when renaming a model.

Added:

settings for auto-generation of components in the data model,

checking if the data schema was saved successfully

Business processes

Added a transaction mode to business processes in the studio backend and the generated application.

Blocks from a remote external request are now marked (DELETED).

Added a selection of characters to the Trim String block.

Added export of the power supply circuit as an image.

Fixed:

errors in parsing CSV files,

errors in the Is Valid Email block,

data type in the Mean In Array (Int) block,

errors in the metadata field from the Stripe module,

crash of publication with Read CSV file, Less or Equal, To String, Make, Expand blocks (for models and external requests) or remote external request.

New Blocks:

To YAML

While Loop

To Date

To DateTime

Generate UUID v4

Remove from Array

Remove Duplicates from Array

Has Substring (Regex)

External API Request Designer:

Added an error handling parameter to the settings.

Business Processes Scheduler:

Bug fixes and new parameters added.

Endpoints

Fixed several bugs when creating endpoints and webhooks.

Added additional endpoint settings to control some behavior parameters.

Added support for an array of strings for customizing middleware.

Web Application Designer

Enhanced the settings for some components.

Added support for module actions for web applications.

Added a mechanism for duplicating WA components.

Fixed in the generated applications:

Fields to show errors in the table,

following URLs,

displaying pictures,

work of filters,

display of forms,

validation for array [email],

errors when creating a new user.

Fixed in the designer:

errors when adding new pages,

the work of the Switch, Image, and Video elements.

Mobile Application Designer

We made fixes to the design and display of elements.

Added screen type mas-barcode-scanner.

Fixed errors in enum widgets.

Added a mechanism for showing notifications to users.

AppMaster.io Developer Application

iOS: version 2.0.3

Fixed several bugs.

We expanded the functionality of widgets.

Android: version v2.0.15

Fixed UI / UX bugs.

Added new functionality.

We've changed the UI and fixed several errors in the widgets.

In next updates

New scheme for updating modules.

Implementation of global variables for business processes.

New modules:

Pack / Unpack Files,

Google OAuth 2.0,

Google Translate,

Google Sheets,

Validators.

