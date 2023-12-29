AppMaster 2023 Recap

It's been a big year for AppMaster!

Our team wishes you a Happy New Year! We'd like to share with you our achievements from the past year and our plans for 2024.

Highlights

Launched a completely new web application designer with significantly improved performance and security

A direct DBMS editor has been released - now you can edit records in the database without creating the corresponding logic or business processes

Added more than 500 new business process blocks, including the ability to directly execute SQL queries and JavaScript code and work with JSON and Geo data types

Launched a completely redesigned version of the cryptography module - Crypto v2 with support for many modern encryption methods, key generation, and signature (NIST Best Practices)

Significantly improved our infrastructure for hosted applications, adding new mechanisms for application provisioning (Launch Reports) and even more container isolation

Moved custom domains to Cloudflare and added the ability to enable CDN and WAF for all applications

Migrated the logging infrastructure to Loki

Added performance metrics collection to every backend app with historical data in Prometheus

Almost reached 120k registered users on the platform!

For 2024

Support for backend microservices - you can create an unlimited number of backend applications in a project

New web application designer with full support for multithreading and adaptive layouts

New mobile application designer: even more flexibility for design customization, support for plug-in SDKs and modules, offline mode, and much more

Visual designer for SQL queries

Project-wide real-time collaboration

i18n support for the entire project - backend, web, and mobile applications

New External API Requests Designer with support for REST API, gRPC, WebSocket, MQTT, NATS, queries to third-party DBs (PG, My/MARIA, MS, REDIS, Mongo) and automatic import from Swagger and Proto files

2024 will be a great year for our platform as AppMaster becomes a truly mature solution with rich functionality, outstanding performance, and state of the art security.