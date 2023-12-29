AppMaster 2023 Recap

It's been a big year for AppMaster!
Our team wishes you a Happy New Year! We'd like to share with you our achievements from the past year and our plans for 2024.
Highlights
- Launched a completely new web application designer with significantly improved performance and security
- A direct DBMS editor has been released - now you can edit records in the database without creating the corresponding logic or business processes
- Added more than 500 new business process blocks, including the ability to directly execute SQL queries and JavaScript code and work with JSON and Geo data types
- Launched a completely redesigned version of the cryptography module - Crypto v2 with support for many modern encryption methods, key generation, and signature (NIST Best Practices)
- Significantly improved our infrastructure for hosted applications, adding new mechanisms for application provisioning (Launch Reports) and even more container isolation
- Moved custom domains to Cloudflare and added the ability to enable CDN and WAF for all applications
- Migrated the logging infrastructure to Loki
- Added performance metrics collection to every backend app with historical data in Prometheus
- Almost reached 120k registered users on the platform!
For 2024
- Support for backend microservices - you can create an unlimited number of backend applications in a project
- New web application designer with full support for multithreading and adaptive layouts
- New mobile application designer: even more flexibility for design customization, support for plug-in SDKs and modules, offline mode, and much more
- Visual designer for SQL queries
- Project-wide real-time collaboration
- i18n support for the entire project - backend, web, and mobile applications
- New External API Requests Designer with support for REST API, gRPC, WebSocket, MQTT, NATS, queries to third-party DBs (PG, My/MARIA, MS, REDIS, Mongo) and automatic import from Swagger and Proto files
2024 will be a great year for our platform as AppMaster becomes a truly mature solution with rich functionality, outstanding performance, and state of the art security.