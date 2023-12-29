Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

AppMaster 2023 Recap

Dec 29, 2023
AppMaster 2023 Recap
Сontents

It's been a big year for AppMaster

Our team wishes you a Happy New Year! We'd like to share with you our achievements from the past year and our plans for 2024.

Highlights

  • Launched a completely new web application designer with significantly improved performance and security
  • A direct DBMS editor has been released - now you can edit records in the database without creating the corresponding logic or business processes
  • Added more than 500 new business process blocks, including the ability to directly execute SQL queries and JavaScript code and work with JSON and Geo data types
  • Launched a completely redesigned version of the cryptography module - Crypto v2 with support for many modern encryption methods, key generation, and signature (NIST Best Practices)
  • Significantly improved our infrastructure for hosted applications, adding new mechanisms for application provisioning (Launch Reports) and even more container isolation
  • Moved custom domains to Cloudflare and added the ability to enable CDN and WAF for all applications
  • Migrated the logging infrastructure to Loki
  • Added performance metrics collection to every backend app with historical data in Prometheus
  • Almost reached 120k registered users on the platform!

For 2024

  • Support for backend microservices - you can create an unlimited number of backend applications in a project
  • New web application designer with full support for multithreading and adaptive layouts
  • New mobile application designer: even more flexibility for design customization, support for plug-in SDKs and modules, offline mode, and much more
  • Visual designer for SQL queries
  • Project-wide real-time collaboration
  • i18n support for the entire project - backend, web, and mobile applications
  • New External API Requests Designer with support for REST API, gRPC, WebSocket, MQTT, NATS, queries to third-party DBs (PG, My/MARIA, MS, REDIS, Mongo) and automatic import from Swagger and Proto files

2024 will be a great year for our platform as AppMaster becomes a truly mature solution with rich functionality, outstanding performance, and state of the art security.

Related Posts

Top Drag-and-Drop Website Builders of 2024
date Dec 29, 2023
Top Drag-and-Drop Website Builders of 2024
Explore the leading drag-and-drop website builders of 2024, perfect for crafting stunning websites effortlessly. Dive into our curated list of the most user-friendly and efficient builders.
Website No-code
How to Submit Your App to the Google Play Store in 2024
date Dec 29, 2023
How to Submit Your App to the Google Play Store in 2024
Learn the step-by-step process of submitting and publishing your app on the Google Play Store in 2024, ensuring compliance and success.
Android Mobile App
How to Publish Your App on the App Store in 2024
date Dec 29, 2023
How to Publish Your App on the App Store in 2024
Uncover essential steps and strategies for a successful App Store submission for your app in 2024. Learn the nuances of the latest policies, requirements, and techniques to get your app noticed.
IOS Mobile App
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life