4 Inspirational Form Design Patterns [FREE]

A study conducted by HubSpot found that 82% of respondents reported having abandoned a website purchase funnel because of poor or incomplete forms and that 93% of those people had first encountered those forms on desktop computers.

Forms are an essential part of your website and business, whether you're conducting a poll, offering potential clients a means to contact you, or encouraging newsletter sign-ups. There are many ways to make a great-looking and effective web form, but there is always room for improvement. Forms don't have to be dreary.

A well-designed form adds value to the whole design without detracting from its usefulness. In addition, such forms perform a lot better. In Salesforce's new UI design framework, Lightning, small form design changes may improve form conversion. Let's dive into this.

Box-less forms

Box-less webforms are web forms that have no visible boxes or borders. It makes webforms appear more contemporary and modern since they do not have the traditional look of web forms with boxes surrounding them. Traditional webforms with boxes around them can be seen as dated.

Curve-based webforms take advantage of using curved lines and corners to create interest. Curves can be found in the shapes and the layouts. Curved boxes designed well do not necessarily need to follow traditional boxy designs. If done correctly, curves can even lead one's eye around the entire web form, adding tension between negative and positive space. It adds a great deal of visual appeal and can help make a drab-looking webform more exciting and engaging.

Animated forms

Animated form design is designed with some animation within the form itself. It can be done on many different levels, from simple animations that help create interest and draw attention (like bouncing arrows and buttons) to more complex and elaborate designs that bring out the best of animated web design like background animations or transitions between pages. The primary purpose of using such animated effects is to make your user experience as attractive as possible — something we all know users struggle with those tedious website forms!

Slide in from the bottom or side

This webflow template enables users to submit a contact form at any moment without detracting from the overall appearance. You may allow consumers to get in touch with you whenever they're ready by adding a contact button to the bottom of the site.

You may also utilize a slide-out menu to let people access your form. Instead of sending visitors to a contact page, pull the form in from the side of the screen. It is an excellent pattern for instances when someone might want to look up information on the site while assisting.

Full-screen form

A great technique to bring attention to your form is to eliminate distractions. Rather than cramming your form into an already-trammeled location on your website (such as the footer), try incorporating a point of engagement to make it full-screen. It helps your user enter the information they want in an easy and focused manner, making it easier for them to complete.

Natural-language forms

If web forms could talk, they might sound like this: "You're about to submit your information. Are you sure? It's required." Forms on the web aren't always as straightforward as we'd like them to be. Today we expect web experiences and user interfaces to be more human and familiar; for example, interacting with a web page should feel more like talking than typing. Natural-language input is one of those ways we can make web forms feel more conversational — that is, not just another piece of written text that needs to be filled out. A natural language interface helps users by asking questions so that humans ask questions. It allows you to create a conversational context while also reducing misunderstanding by utilizing the conventional form label and input box pattern. It has a unique, well-designed feel to it as well.

Step-by-step (procedural) form design

A step-by-step web form design allows you to break up information sections into digestible parts that are easy to follow. Here, the user is given visual cues to fill in each field.

This web page has a clear path for users to take through its web form steps, with both headings and visual cues guiding them along the way. Using this form pattern makes it easier for individuals who might be hesitant about giving out their information online.

Letting people add information in easy-to-understand chunks encourages forward momentum and provides a more focused experience than simply displaying all fields at once.

A single click of a button might be all it takes in some cases. But sometimes, you'll want to display how many steps are necessary to fill out the form, so a user isn't lost throughout the procedure.

Conclusions

The web is a two-way street, and we must create valuable web content for users and keep them engaged with exciting web form design. Forms are an integral part of the web browsing experience, so why not spend some extra time thinking about how to make your web forms as engaging as possible? By thinking through these patterns and adding a more human touch to our web form designs, we can help reduce drop rates while encouraging better engagement with less confusion.