No-Code for Administration & Operations

Speed up your day-to-day operations and get rid of front desk confusion with AppMaster. With just an idea and a few clicks, businesses can accelerate their daily operations by integrating business intelligence.
AppMaster is the only app the deskless office needs to automate common tasks with ease.
Streamline your operations with AppMaster so you can improve customer service, cut costs, and increase employee satisfaction.
Improve planning with an online calendar and make appointments hassle-free. Accelerate paperless processes to boost your ops.
Create applications to tidy up your desktop or even go deskless. Automate processes, ensure fewer emails, and reduce complexity.
Give workflow managers the ability to view administrative costs and team performance with customizable reports and drill-down dashboards.
Create an app for booking of halls and meeting rooms. Specify details such as equipment, requirements, attendee details, and set up reminders.
From flight information to passport management or even daily travel expense tracking, build no-code apps to streamline employee travel.
Capture and streamline courier service management. Track and record data such as delivery records, reports, shipping details, addresses, etc.
With AppMaster, you can manage your business administration and operations from one custom tool. Don’t just take our word for it — learn more about how AppMaster will help you optimize your business today!