No-Code for Administration & Operations

Speed up your day-to-day operations and get rid of front desk confusion with AppMaster. With just an idea and a few clicks, businesses can accelerate their daily operations by integrating business intelligence.

Manage it all with AppMaster

AppMaster is the only app the deskless office needs to automate common tasks with ease.

Modernize Scheduling
Schedule visits and appointments with ease. Collect important data in advance, and automate the process for smooth operation and efficiency.
Go Paperless
Set up templates for docs and invoices and use data from applications to create documents on the fly without the need for manual preparation.
Improve Asset Management
Use our platform to manage your organization's assets. Manage equipment maintenance and minimize emergency repairs and lower operating costs.
ALL THE TOOLS NEEDED

The only data-driven solution you need!

Streamline your operations with AppMaster so you can improve customer service, cut costs, and increase employee satisfaction.⁣

Appointments & Visits

Improve planning with an online calendar and make appointments hassle-free. Accelerate paperless processes to boost your ops.

Front-desk Management

Create applications to tidy up your desktop or even go deskless. Automate processes, ensure fewer emails, and reduce complexity.

Timesheets

Give workflow managers the ability to view administrative costs and team performance with customizable reports and drill-down dashboards.

Meeting Rooms Bookings

Create an app for booking of halls and meeting rooms. Specify details such as equipment, requirements, attendee details, and set up reminders.

Travel Management

From flight information to passport management or even daily travel expense tracking, build no-code apps to streamline employee travel.

Courier Management

Capture and streamline courier service management. Track and record data such as delivery records, reports, shipping details, addresses, etc.

The future of Operations starts with AppMaster!

With AppMaster, you can manage your business administration and operations from one custom tool. Don’t just take our word for it — learn more about how AppMaster will help you optimize your business today!⁣

