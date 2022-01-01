We Believe in the Power of Non-Profits

Whether you’re a nonprofit or a 501(c)(3), AppMaster can help you achieve your mission. We support program management, donor relationship management, operations, fundraising and more - so you can focus on what's really important.
We’ve seen the power of nonprofits in the community, and we want to give them a tool that allows them to do more.
We offer a free plan for nonprofits, which includes unlimited users, unlimited projects and unlimited storage for your files. You'll also have access to our admin dashboard where you can easily manage all of your applications from one central location.
With AppMaster you can use our drag-and-drop interface to quickly build your custom apps in minutes and be up and running in days instead of months. You don't need to hire expensive IT staff or consultants just to make quick changes to your app.
AppMaster is an enterprise-grade app builder for social impact organizations. Every non-profit is different, and with us you can build an app that's tailored specifically to your needs.
From donations to volunteer tracking - with AppMaster you can build the most complex app in just days, without any coding and without breaking the bank!
AppMaster provides offline capabilities to use your data-heavy app, so you can rely on us when you're not connected to the Internet or need to work offline.
No matter what type of device you use, our apps are lightning speed and responsive — so your supporters can reach you no matter where they are.
AppMaster allows you to create complex databases connected to external systems. Your data will be safe backed by enterprise-grade security.
AppMaster integrates with any software like CRMs, Google Docs and others, ensuring your data stays in sync and streamlining your workflow.
We know how difficult it can be to create an app from scratch. Our team will help you every step of the way and provide best-in-class support.
Successful nonprofits constantly seek out opportunities to learn and grow everywhere. They apply creativity and curiosity to all aspects of organization management. We can help you with that.