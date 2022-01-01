Grow with AppMaster.
Build Your Insurance App

The insurance industry faces really challenging endurance technological races. When one considers factors like these, what direction must an insurer take towards a digital transformation? Create your own insurance app, with no coding experience and in less than a month.

What can AppMaster do?

We created AppMaster to address the need to build applications in a fast and secure way. You're an insurance agent, you need the best insurance app.

Save time & money
We were tired of seeing companies spend thousands on developers and designers when they just wanted an app for their business. We want to give everyone access to building their own apps without having to invest any money upfront, which is why we offer the most affordable subscription in the market!

No coding required
Building an app shouldn't be hard. You shouldn't have to learn a whole new language and then go through the hassle of hiring developers and designers to make your idea come true. And that's why AppMaster was built - so that you can get started right away, with no coding required!

What makes AppMaster special?

AppMaster is used by insurance companies to automate, improve their profitability, reduce exposure to risk, and meet compliance requirements for regulations like Solvency II.

Automate Underwriting

An AI powered underwriting engine that ensures regulatory compliance. Assign risks and cases and get clear reporting at any time.

Unlimited Integrations

AppMaster's unique set of integration modules make it a breeze for you to connect with core systems, AI providers and a lot more.

Quote and Buy

Real-time quote generation and reporting help your organization realize the full value of an automated insurance solution.

Automate Claims

Bring simplification to claims processing and automate claims management. Let your team focus on adding value where it matters most.

Adapt and Grow

With us you reduce development time, cost and maintenance, while creating the business agility to adapt and grow whenever you want.

Ease the Burden

Engage customers and drastically reducing the friction felt by them while also improving their overall customer service experience.

Curious about how we can help your insurance business?

We want to show you how powerful no-code builders can be for your organization. With AppMaster, creating a robust insurance app can be as easy as ABC. Request a quick intro to AppMaster and how it can build you an amazing no-code app for your insurance business.

Fill out the form or email us at [email protected]