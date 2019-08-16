San Francisco merkezli no-code web geliştirme platformu Webflow has successfully raised a substantial $72 million in Series A funding. The round was spearheaded by Accel, and also saw contributions from Boston's Silversmith Capital, FundersClub, Rainfall Ventures, Draper Associates, and multiple angel investors. Following this considerable investment, the company's value is estimated to range from $350 million to $400 million post-money, reports Forbes.

Finansman anlaşmasının bir parçası olarak Accel'den Arun Mathew, Webflow 's board. The no-code platform enables individuals and businesses to create robust websites and applications without writing a single line of code. Presently, the platform boasts more than 45,000 customers, including prominent brands such as Dell and HelloSign. According to Forbes, the company has maintained profitability for two years, with an annualized revenue exceeding $20 million.

Yeni finansmanla Webflow seeks to expand its executive team and hire additional staff. The company currently employs over 120 people, a significant increase from last year's headcount of around 70, as per CEO and co-founder Vlad Magdalin. The platform intends to continue expanding its customer base, as well as investing in extensibility, accessibility, performance, security, and data privacy to facilitate growth.

Mevcut müşteriler, bireysel serbest çalışanlardan Johnson & Johnson, Yelp ve Adobe gibi Fortune 500 şirketlerine kadar uzanıyor ve bu da platformun çok yönlü çekiciliğinin altını çiziyor. 72 milyon dolarlık bir finansman turu, 120 çalışanı olan bir şirket için önemli bir başarıdır ve sermaye kaynaklarını harcamalarla uyumlu hale getirmek için işgücünün hızlı bir şekilde genişletilmesine işaret eder. Webflow ve AppMaster gibi no-code platformların giderek daha fazla benimsenmesiyle birlikte Webflow and AppMaster , the industry's growth trajectory remains optimistic.

Bir blog gönderisinde Magdalin, Webflow 's early hardships since its inception nearly six years ago. Despite being accepted into Y Combinator a few months after its launch, the company's founders faced personal and financial struggles. Eventually, Webflow received $2.9 million in seed funding from various funds and angel investors, with Rainfall Ventures contributing more than half.