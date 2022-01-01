Grow with AppMaster.
No-Code for Legacy Modernization

Legacy systems are often an inefficient use of resources. They require a lot of time to maintain and are prone to outages & user-unfriendliness. Your company would be much better off without them.

Modernize Legacy Systems with AppMaster

Whether you're looking for a way to enhance some portions of your business or rebuild your systems, the AppMaster All-in-One No-Code Platform can do it all.

Expand Your Options
Maintain your core system and build apps that integrate with your existing environment. With AppMaster, you can build on existing systems in a way that makes sense for the business.
Switch to Modern
Develop modern apps to gradually replace legacy systems. AppMaster allows businesses to evolve in a cautious and controlled way in whatever direction their business model requires.
Transition Gradually
Examine your system to see where you can make piece-by-piece updates. Replacement can be streamlined to target key components first. As new apps are deployed, you can sunset the legacy counterparts.
ALL THE TOOLS NEEDED

What makes AppMaster special?

AppMaster is an AI powered no-code platform. It can be configured to level up any evolving technologies, while helping you to take on future challenges.

Lower Cost of Ownership

No-code lets you have more control over your business with lower operating expenses, higher productivity levels, and quicker deployments.

Easily Manageable

AppMaster lets you build a solution that scales with your business needs. You don't have to redesign or rebuild the architecture every time.

Cloud Native Technology

Private cloud, public cloud, or on-premises, all with one-click deployment. AppMaster solutions give you complete freedom in the cloud.

Empower Your Workforce

No-code software is intuitive and encourages users of all backgrounds to engage. This allows you to deploy your project much faster.

Deliver Best-in-Class UX

Build consistent, rich, multi-experience applications that provide an exceptional user experience across mobile, web, wearables, and much more.

Integrate Seamlessly

Use the ready-made API for seamless integration with your existing systems and leverage AppMaster test environment.

Accelerate innovation with the leader in no-code!

Successful enterprises are constantly looking for opportunities to improve the efficiency of their technologies. They apply creativity and curiosity to all aspects. AppMaster can help you with this.

