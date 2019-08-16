Het in San Francisco gevestigde no-code webontwikkelingsplatform Webflow has successfully raised a substantial $72 million in Series A funding. The round was spearheaded by Accel, and also saw contributions from Boston's Silversmith Capital, FundersClub, Rainfall Ventures, Draper Associates, and multiple angel investors. Following this considerable investment, the company's value is estimated to range from $350 million to $400 million post-money, reports Forbes.

Als onderdeel van de financieringsovereenkomst zal Arun Mathew van Accel toetreden Webflow 's board. The no-code platform enables individuals and businesses to create robust websites and applications without writing a single line of code. Presently, the platform boasts more than 45,000 customers, including prominent brands such as Dell and HelloSign. According to Forbes, the company has maintained profitability for two years, with an annualized revenue exceeding $20 million.

Met de nieuwe financiering Webflow seeks to expand its executive team and hire additional staff. The company currently employs over 120 people, a significant increase from last year's headcount of around 70, as per CEO and co-founder Vlad Magdalin. The platform intends to continue expanding its customer base, as well as investing in extensibility, accessibility, performance, security, and data privacy to facilitate growth.

Bestaande klanten variëren van individuele freelancers tot Fortune 500-bedrijven zoals Johnson & Johnson, Yelp en Adobe, wat de veelzijdige aantrekkingskracht van het platform onderstreept. Een financieringsronde van $ 72 miljoen is een aanzienlijke prestatie voor een bedrijf met 120 werknemers, wat duidt op een snelle uitbreiding van het personeelsbestand om de kapitaalmiddelen af te stemmen op de uitgaven. Met de toenemende acceptatie van no-code platforms zoals Webflow and AppMaster , the industry's growth trajectory remains optimistic.

In een blogpost deelde Magdalin Webflow 's early hardships since its inception nearly six years ago. Despite being accepted into Y Combinator a few months after its launch, the company's founders faced personal and financial struggles. Eventually, Webflow received $2.9 million in seed funding from various funds and angel investors, with Rainfall Ventures contributing more than half.