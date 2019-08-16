La plataforma de desarrollo web no-code Webflow has successfully raised a substantial $72 million in Series A funding. The round was spearheaded by Accel, and also saw contributions from Boston's Silversmith Capital, FundersClub, Rainfall Ventures, Draper Associates, and multiple angel investors. Following this considerable investment, the company's value is estimated to range from $350 million to $400 million post-money, reports Forbes.

Como parte del acuerdo de financiación, Arun Mathew de Accel se unirá Webflow 's board. The no-code platform enables individuals and businesses to create robust websites and applications without writing a single line of code. Presently, the platform boasts more than 45,000 customers, including prominent brands such as Dell and HelloSign. According to Forbes, the company has maintained profitability for two years, with an annualized revenue exceeding $20 million.

Con la nueva financiación, Webflow seeks to expand its executive team and hire additional staff. The company currently employs over 120 people, a significant increase from last year's headcount of around 70, as per CEO and co-founder Vlad Magdalin. The platform intends to continue expanding its customer base, as well as investing in extensibility, accessibility, performance, security, and data privacy to facilitate growth.

Los clientes existentes van desde autónomos individuales hasta empresas Fortune 500 como Johnson & Johnson, Yelp y Adobe, lo que subraya el atractivo versátil de la plataforma. Una ronda de financiamiento de $72 millones es un logro considerable para una empresa de 120 empleados, lo que sugiere una rápida expansión de la fuerza laboral para alinear los recursos de capital con los gastos. Con la creciente adopción de plataformas no-code como Webflow and AppMaster , the industry's growth trajectory remains optimistic.

En una publicación de blog, Magdalin compartió Webflow 's early hardships since its inception nearly six years ago. Despite being accepted into Y Combinator a few months after its launch, the company's founders faced personal and financial struggles. Eventually, Webflow received $2.9 million in seed funding from various funds and angel investors, with Rainfall Ventures contributing more than half.