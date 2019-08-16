サンフランシスコを拠点とするno-code Web 開発プラットフォームWebflow has successfully raised a substantial $72 million in Series A funding. The round was spearheaded by Accel, and also saw contributions from Boston's Silversmith Capital, FundersClub, Rainfall Ventures, Draper Associates, and multiple angel investors. Following this considerable investment, the company's value is estimated to range from $350 million to $400 million post-money, reports Forbes.

資金調達契約の一環として、Accel の Arun Mathew 氏がWebflow 's board. The no-code platform enables individuals and businesses to create robust websites and applications without writing a single line of code. Presently, the platform boasts more than 45,000 customers, including prominent brands such as Dell and HelloSign. According to Forbes, the company has maintained profitability for two years, with an annualized revenue exceeding $20 million.

新たな資金により、 Webflow seeks to expand its executive team and hire additional staff. The company currently employs over 120 people, a significant increase from last year's headcount of around 70, as per CEO and co-founder Vlad Magdalin. The platform intends to continue expanding its customer base, as well as investing in extensibility, accessibility, performance, security, and data privacy to facilitate growth.

既存の顧客は個人のフリーランサーから、ジョンソン・エンド・ジョンソン、Yelp、Adobe などのフォーチュン 500 企業まで多岐にわたり、プラットフォームの多用途な魅力を強調しています。従業員120人の企業にとって7,200万ドルの資金調達ラウンドはかなりの成果であり、資本資源と支出を一致させるために急速な人員拡大を示唆している。 Webflow や AppMaster などのno-codeプラットフォームの採用が増加しているためWebflow and AppMaster , the industry's growth trajectory remains optimistic.

Magdalin 氏はブログ投稿の中で、 Webflow 's early hardships since its inception nearly six years ago. Despite being accepted into Y Combinator a few months after its launch, the company's founders faced personal and financial struggles. Eventually, Webflow received $2.9 million in seed funding from various funds and angel investors, with Rainfall Ventures contributing more than half.