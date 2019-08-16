La piattaforma di sviluppo web no-code Webflow has successfully raised a substantial $72 million in Series A funding. The round was spearheaded by Accel, and also saw contributions from Boston's Silversmith Capital, FundersClub, Rainfall Ventures, Draper Associates, and multiple angel investors. Following this considerable investment, the company's value is estimated to range from $350 million to $400 million post-money, reports Forbes.

Come parte dell'accordo di finanziamento, Arun Mathew di Accel entrerà a far parte Webflow 's board. The no-code platform enables individuals and businesses to create robust websites and applications without writing a single line of code. Presently, the platform boasts more than 45,000 customers, including prominent brands such as Dell and HelloSign. According to Forbes, the company has maintained profitability for two years, with an annualized revenue exceeding $20 million.

Con il nuovo finanziamento, Webflow seeks to expand its executive team and hire additional staff. The company currently employs over 120 people, a significant increase from last year's headcount of around 70, as per CEO and co-founder Vlad Magdalin. The platform intends to continue expanding its customer base, as well as investing in extensibility, accessibility, performance, security, and data privacy to facilitate growth.

I clienti esistenti vanno dai singoli liberi professionisti alle aziende Fortune 500 come Johnson & Johnson, Yelp e Adobe, sottolineando il fascino versatile della piattaforma. Un round di finanziamento da 72 milioni di dollari è un risultato considerevole per un'azienda di 120 dipendenti, che suggerisce una rapida espansione della forza lavoro per allineare le risorse di capitale con la spesa. Con la crescente adozione di piattaforme no-code come Webflow and AppMaster , the industry's growth trajectory remains optimistic.

In un post sul blog, Magdalin ha condiviso Webflow 's early hardships since its inception nearly six years ago. Despite being accepted into Y Combinator a few months after its launch, the company's founders faced personal and financial struggles. Eventually, Webflow received $2.9 million in seed funding from various funds and angel investors, with Rainfall Ventures contributing more than half.