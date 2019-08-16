Webflow, nền tảng phát triển web no-code có trụ sở tại San Francisco Webflow has successfully raised a substantial $72 million in Series A funding. The round was spearheaded by Accel, and also saw contributions from Boston's Silversmith Capital, FundersClub, Rainfall Ventures, Draper Associates, and multiple angel investors. Following this considerable investment, the company's value is estimated to range from $350 million to $400 million post-money, reports Forbes.

Là một phần của thỏa thuận tài chính, Arun Mathew của Accel sẽ tham gia Webflow 's board. The no-code platform enables individuals and businesses to create robust websites and applications without writing a single line of code. Presently, the platform boasts more than 45,000 customers, including prominent brands such as Dell and HelloSign. According to Forbes, the company has maintained profitability for two years, with an annualized revenue exceeding $20 million.

Với nguồn tài trợ mới, Webflow seeks to expand its executive team and hire additional staff. The company currently employs over 120 people, a significant increase from last year's headcount of around 70, as per CEO and co-founder Vlad Magdalin. The platform intends to continue expanding its customer base, as well as investing in extensibility, accessibility, performance, security, and data privacy to facilitate growth.

Khách hàng hiện tại bao gồm từ các dịch giả tự do cá nhân đến các công ty trong danh sách Fortune 500 như Johnson & Johnson, Yelp và Adobe, nhấn mạnh sức hấp dẫn linh hoạt của nền tảng. Vòng tài trợ trị giá 72 triệu đô la là một thành tựu đáng kể đối với một công ty có 120 nhân viên, cho thấy việc mở rộng lực lượng lao động nhanh chóng để điều chỉnh nguồn vốn với chi tiêu. Với việc áp dụng ngày càng nhiều các nền tảng no-code như Webflow and AppMaster , the industry's growth trajectory remains optimistic.

Trong một bài đăng trên blog, Magdalin đã chia sẻ Webflow 's early hardships since its inception nearly six years ago. Despite being accepted into Y Combinator a few months after its launch, the company's founders faced personal and financial struggles. Eventually, Webflow received $2.9 million in seed funding from various funds and angel investors, with Rainfall Ventures contributing more than half.