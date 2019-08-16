总部位于旧金山的no-code Web 开发平台Webflow has successfully raised a substantial $72 million in Series A funding. The round was spearheaded by Accel, and also saw contributions from Boston's Silversmith Capital, FundersClub, Rainfall Ventures, Draper Associates, and multiple angel investors. Following this considerable investment, the company's value is estimated to range from $350 million to $400 million post-money, reports Forbes.

作为融资协议的一部分，Accel 的 Arun Mathew 将加入Webflow 's board. The no-code platform enables individuals and businesses to create robust websites and applications without writing a single line of code. Presently, the platform boasts more than 45,000 customers, including prominent brands such as Dell and HelloSign. According to Forbes, the company has maintained profitability for two years, with an annualized revenue exceeding $20 million.

有了新的资金， Webflow seeks to expand its executive team and hire additional staff. The company currently employs over 120 people, a significant increase from last year's headcount of around 70, as per CEO and co-founder Vlad Magdalin. The platform intends to continue expanding its customer base, as well as investing in extensibility, accessibility, performance, security, and data privacy to facilitate growth.

现有客户范围从个人自由职业者到强生、Yelp 和 Adobe 等财富 500 强公司，凸显了该平台的多功能吸引力。对于一家拥有 120 名员工的公司来说，一轮 7200 万美元的融资是一项相当大的成就，暗示着将迅速扩大员工队伍以使资本资源与支出保持一致。随着Webflow and AppMaster , the industry's growth trajectory remains optimistic. no-code平台的日益普及，该行业的增长轨迹依然乐观。

在博文中，Magdalin 分享了Webflow 's early hardships since its inception nearly six years ago. Despite being accepted into Y Combinator a few months after its launch, the company's founders faced personal and financial struggles. Eventually, Webflow received $2.9 million in seed funding from various funds and angel investors, with Rainfall Ventures contributing more than half.