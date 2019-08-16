샌프란시스코에 기반을 둔 no-code 웹 개발 플랫폼 Webflow has successfully raised a substantial $72 million in Series A funding. The round was spearheaded by Accel, and also saw contributions from Boston's Silversmith Capital, FundersClub, Rainfall Ventures, Draper Associates, and multiple angel investors. Following this considerable investment, the company's value is estimated to range from $350 million to $400 million post-money, reports Forbes.

파이낸싱 계약의 일환으로 Accel의 Arun Mathew가 Webflow 's board. The no-code platform enables individuals and businesses to create robust websites and applications without writing a single line of code. Presently, the platform boasts more than 45,000 customers, including prominent brands such as Dell and HelloSign. According to Forbes, the company has maintained profitability for two years, with an annualized revenue exceeding $20 million.

새로운 자금으로 Webflow seeks to expand its executive team and hire additional staff. The company currently employs over 120 people, a significant increase from last year's headcount of around 70, as per CEO and co-founder Vlad Magdalin. The platform intends to continue expanding its customer base, as well as investing in extensibility, accessibility, performance, security, and data privacy to facilitate growth.

기존 고객은 개인 프리랜서부터 Johnson & Johnson, Yelp 및 Adobe와 같은 Fortune 500대 기업에 이르기까지 플랫폼의 다양한 매력을 강조합니다. 7,200만 달러의 자금 조달 라운드는 120명의 직원을 둔 회사에 상당한 성과이며, 자본 자원과 지출을 맞추기 위한 신속한 인력 확장을 암시합니다. Webflow 및 AppMaster와 같은 no-code 플랫폼의 채택이 증가함에 따라 Webflow and AppMaster , the industry's growth trajectory remains optimistic.

블로그 게시물에서 Magdalin은 Webflow 's early hardships since its inception nearly six years ago. Despite being accepted into Y Combinator a few months after its launch, the company's founders faced personal and financial struggles. Eventually, Webflow received $2.9 million in seed funding from various funds and angel investors, with Rainfall Ventures contributing more than half.