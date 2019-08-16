Webflow, la plate-forme de développement Web no-code basée à San Francisco Webflow has successfully raised a substantial $72 million in Series A funding. The round was spearheaded by Accel, and also saw contributions from Boston's Silversmith Capital, FundersClub, Rainfall Ventures, Draper Associates, and multiple angel investors. Following this considerable investment, the company's value is estimated to range from $350 million to $400 million post-money, reports Forbes.

Dans le cadre de l'accord de financement, Arun Mathew d'Accel rejoindra Webflow 's board. The no-code platform enables individuals and businesses to create robust websites and applications without writing a single line of code. Presently, the platform boasts more than 45,000 customers, including prominent brands such as Dell and HelloSign. According to Forbes, the company has maintained profitability for two years, with an annualized revenue exceeding $20 million.

Avec le nouveau financement, Webflow seeks to expand its executive team and hire additional staff. The company currently employs over 120 people, a significant increase from last year's headcount of around 70, as per CEO and co-founder Vlad Magdalin. The platform intends to continue expanding its customer base, as well as investing in extensibility, accessibility, performance, security, and data privacy to facilitate growth.

Les clients existants vont des pigistes individuels aux entreprises du Fortune 500 telles que Johnson & Johnson, Yelp et Adobe, soulignant l'attrait polyvalent de la plateforme. Un cycle de financement de 72 millions de dollars est une réalisation considérable pour une entreprise de 120 employés, laissant présager une expansion rapide de la main-d'œuvre pour aligner les ressources en capital sur les dépenses. Avec l'adoption croissante de plates no-code telles que Webflow and AppMaster , the industry's growth trajectory remains optimistic.

Dans un article de blog, Magdalin a partagé Webflow 's early hardships since its inception nearly six years ago. Despite being accepted into Y Combinator a few months after its launch, the company's founders faced personal and financial struggles. Eventually, Webflow received $2.9 million in seed funding from various funds and angel investors, with Rainfall Ventures contributing more than half.