Popular messaging app WhatsApp is set to introduce a host of innovative features, such as exclusive usernames and screen sharing capabilities, according to reputable source WABetaInfo.

These new inclusions were identified in the Android beta version 2.23.11.15, with usernames paving the way for secure and encrypted conversations. In the future, this might enable individuals to locate and connect with one another using their unique usernames rather than relying on phone numbers.

Another notable feature is screen sharing, which was spotted by some beta testers operating the 2.23.11.19 version of the Android app. Once the screen sharing button has been pressed, users will have the option to share their screen during video calls. Screenshots have demonstrated that this feature also records the sections of the call that have been shared, potentially enhancing the overall user experience.

Furthermore, WABetaInfo reveals that a 'status archive' setting is being rolled out to select beta testers. This function enables businesses to archive their statuses after a 24-hour period and later reshare them at their convenience. As of now, it appears that this feature is exclusively available to businesses using the platform.

