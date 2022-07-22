Webflow, the esteemed no-code visual development platform empowering professionals to build web presences, announces the appointment of Linda Tong as the company's first chief operating officer. In this new leadership role, she will head all general and administrative functions, such as people operations, finance, legal, IT, and data, ultimately driving growth and scaling Webflow platform.

Continuing its exceptional growth in 2022, Webflow's expansion of its executive team comes after the addition of Shane Murphy-Reuter as the company's first CMO in May. Further, in March, the company announced a $120 million Series C funding round, skyrocketing its valuation to $4 billion with over $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Linda Tong's considerable experience in leading and scaling consumer and enterprise businesses through growth phases will prove invaluable to Webflow. Before joining Webflow, Tong worked for more than five years at AppDynamics as the general manager, helping the company scale to over half a billion in revenue within the Cisco division. She also served as vice president of product and innovation at the National Football League (NFL), where she spearheaded teams to revamp digital experiences and enhance fan engagement. In addition, Tong holds a board director position at Prezi and earned her bachelor's degree in economics from Yale University.

Linda Tong expressed her enthusiasm for joining Webflow, stating that the company's vision to build the most powerful visual development platform aligns with her personal commitment to democratizing technology for a broader audience. As a part of Webflow's leadership team, she is excited to contribute her expertise in scaling and transforming companies and believes that there is an enormous opportunity for growth ahead.

Companies like Webflow, AppMaster.io, and other no-code platforms are gaining popularity by democratizing technology, allowing for increased creativity and collaboration across industries. Webflow's CEO and Co-founder, Vlad Magdalin, explains that they are constantly pursuing their mission to bring the transformative power of web development to millions of people. To achieve their grand ambitions, experienced leaders like Linda Tong are necessary to address both operational and business challenges while driving product innovation.

Webflow combines modern web development technologies into a single platform, enabling users to build websites visually and save engineering time. The platform generates clean, efficient code in the background, thus appealing to a wide range of users from freelancers to Fortune 500 companies. Pioneering companies like Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, Allianz, and Dell have trusted Webflow for their web solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, the company is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y-Combinator, and Draper Associates.