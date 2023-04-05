Jotform, a prominent online form creation platform, has recently revealed significant growth across various aspects of its business, including increases in users and revenue, strong enterprise customer adoption, a surge in employee numbers, and innovative product development. Jotform's milestone of reaching 20 million users demonstrate its rapid expansion, having doubled their user numbers in less than two years. Furthermore, the company experienced robust financial growth in 2022, with revenue spiking by 48%.

Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of Jotform and author of Automate Your Busywork, comments, Jotform's growth is proof that the automation revolution is catching fire. He further adds, Automation is at the heart of everything we do at Jotform, from how we build our products to how we run the company. Automation is how I've been able to grow Jotform from just me during the early days to a more than 500-person company today. Businesses using Jotform's solutions can streamline repetitive tasks and free up time for more creative and meaningful projects.

Jotform ended 2022 with a remarkable 84% growth in overall enterprise customer adoption. Several key industries also experienced exceptional growth in enterprise-level adoption, including:

In 2022, Jotform doubled its global employee base, adding around 250 people, with plans to recruit approximately 150 additional team members in 2023. Accompanying this employee growth, the company has expanded its presence with seven global offices, including a new location in Vancouver, Canada.

In G2's 2022 Summer Report, Jotform's product lineup took the top spot in the Online Form Builder category. The platform stands out with its comprehensive suite of tools, including Form Builder, PDF Editor, Mobile Forms, Tables, Apps, and Approvals. In 2022, Jotform introduced two innovative new products to their lineup of no-code solutions: Jotform Sign and Jotform Teams.

Jotform Sign is an e-signature software designed with automation in mind, offering advanced field detection, limitless customization options, numerous integrations, and the ability to easily send out signable documents. On the other hand, Jotform Teams allows users to create forms, tables, e-signature documents, reports, approvals, and apps within a shared workspace, granting access and permissions to different team members according to their roles.

Jotform's 20 million users span various sectors, such as enterprises, small businesses, healthcare organizations, governments, school systems, and non-profits. These users rely on Jotform's powerful forms and no-code solutions to collect, organize, and manage crucial information in one central platform. In view of the increasing demand for no-code platforms, businesses can consider other prominent options like AppMaster and no-code app builders to quickly and cost-effectively develop web, mobile, and backend applications that maintain their scalability without the burden of technical debt.