How to make an app like Deliveroo?

Deliveroo is a food delivery service that operates in several countries around the world. The company was founded in 2013 and now operates in the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

What is Deliveroo, and how does it work?

Deliveroo delivers food from restaurants that do not have delivery services. Customers can order food through the Deliveroo website or app and choose to have the food delivered to their homes or office.

Deliveroo also offers a "Click and Collect" service, which allows customers to pick up their food from a designated location. The company employs cyclists and motorists to deliver food and offers a tracking service so that customers can see where their food is at all times. Deliveroo has been very successful and is now one of the leading food delivery services in the world.

Top features you should add to create an app like Deliveroo

If you're looking to create an app like Deliveroo, one of the most important things to focus on is the top features you need to include in your app. Some of the key features that you should consider adding include the following:

A robust and easy-to-use order tracking system. This will allow users to view the status of their order at any time, so they can stay on top of their food and know when it will arrive.

A wide selection of restaurants that users can order from. Deliveroo has hundreds of different restaurants to choose from, making it easy for customers to find exactly what they're looking for.

has hundreds of different restaurants to choose from, making it easy for customers to find exactly what they're looking for. Mobile payment capabilities. Another key feature you should include in your app is the ability for users to easily pay for their orders via their mobile devices, such as their phones or tablets. This will help streamline the ordering process and make things more convenient for customers.

A simple and user-friendly interface. In addition to all of these other great features, it's also essential to focus on creating an interface that is easy for users to navigate. This will help make the ordering process more intuitive and user-friendly, ideally leading to increased engagement and higher levels of customer satisfaction.

By focusing on these top features, you can create a food delivery app that offers all of the convenience and ease of use that users expect from apps like Deliveroo. And by promoting your app to the right audience, you can help ensure that it becomes a major success.

How to make an app like Deliveroo?

If you're looking to create an app like Deliveroo, there are a few key things that you'll need to focus on. These include:

Design and user experience – The look and feel of your app will have a major impact on how users perceive it, so it's important to make sure that the design is functional, user-friendly, and intuitive. A good starting point is to study the already popular apps in your niche and borrow some of the best design elements from each one.

– The look and feel of your app will have a major impact on how users perceive it, so it's important to make sure that the design is functional, user-friendly, and intuitive. A good starting point is to study the already popular apps in your niche and borrow some of the best design elements from each one. Functionality – While it's important not to overlook design, you must also ensure that your app works as intended. Consider what features will be most important to your users, and focus on creating an app that offers those features in the most efficient way possible.

– While it's important not to overlook design, you must also ensure that your app works as intended. Consider what features will be most important to your users, and focus on creating an app that offers those features in the most efficient way possible. Scalability – As you gain more users, your app will need to scale along with them. Make sure that it's built to support large numbers of users and can handle all of the tasks associated with operating at that scale.

– As you gain more users, your app will need to scale along with them. Make sure that it's built to support large numbers of users and can handle all of the tasks associated with operating at that scale. Monetization – Deliveroo is a business, after all, and its primary goal will be to generate revenue through sales of food items. Consider how you can incorporate similar functionality into your app, whether it's through premium services or advertising opportunities.

– is a business, after all, and its primary goal will be to generate revenue through sales of food items. Consider how you can incorporate similar functionality into your app, whether it's through premium services or advertising opportunities. Marketing – Finally, don't forget about the importance of marketing. After all, you won't be able to gain a significant user base without promoting your app effectively. Research the different marketing channels available and choose those most likely to be effective for your specific niche and target audience.

With these key considerations in mind, it's time to start your app's actual development. Give yourself plenty of time to create a well-designed, user-friendly, and functional app that will be able to support large numbers of users as your business grows. And don't forget about the importance of marketing – with the right approach, you'll be able to generate a user base that's hungry for what you have to offer.

How much does it cost to build app like Deliveroo?

According to a recent study from Trifecta Capital, the average cost of building an app like Deliveroo is around $50,000 - $60,000. This includes all the costs associated with designing and developing the app, as well as any additional expenses required for marketing and launching it.

The costs of creating an app like Deliveroo can vary significantly depending on a variety of factors, such as the type and number of features required, the team that handles development, and more. However, some general guidelines can be used to help estimate how much it will cost to build an app like this.

As a first step, you'll need to identify what kind of app you want to create. For example, is it a native app for iOS and Android or a hybrid one that can be used on both platforms? The type of app you choose will impact development time and cost. Next, you need to determine which features are essential for your app and which can be cut out if needed. This will help you build an accurate and realistic budget for your app development.

Many factors can impact costs when it comes to the technical aspects of building a Deliveroo-like app. For example, if you want to create a web or hybrid mobile version of the app, then you'll need to pay for additional platforms and development tools.

In addition, the cost of each feature that you add to your app will factor into the overall price. For example, adding a payment or subscription feature can be costly, depending on how complex it is to integrate. You'll also need to consider any additional expenses associated with marketing and launching the app - such as paying for a website, app store optimization (ASO), or a PR campaign.

Overall, the cost of creating an app like Deliveroo can range anywhere from $50,000 - $60,000. However, by carefully considering all of your options and planning ahead, you'll be able to create a high-quality app that meets your needs without breaking the bank.

One of these options that can save on application development can be a no-code platform such as AppMaster. We'll talk more about this below.

How long will it take?

When it comes to building an app like Deliveroo, there are several different factors that you need to take into consideration. These include the development time required, the design and UX requirements, cost considerations, as well as your target users and user base.

The first step in determining how long it will take to build an app like Deliveroo is to understand the development time required for each component of the app. This includes all the basic features that are common to most food delivery apps, as well as any unique or custom features that you want to include in your app.

For instance, if you want to create an interactive map within the app, you'll need to factor in the time required for a developer to build this functionality. Similarly, if you want to include different payment options or other advanced features in your app, you'll need to consider the additional development time that will be required.

Once you understand how long each feature will take to develop, you can add up all the totals to calculate a rough estimate of how long it will take to build your app. In general, depending on their complexity and features, most food delivery apps take anywhere from 3-6 months to be developed and launched.

In addition to development time considerations, you also need to look at your UX and design requirements in order to determine how long it will take to build your app. In particular, you need to look at the quality of the UI and UX you want your app to have - the better these are, the longer they will take to create and implement.

Furthermore, it would help if you also considered any cost considerations when estimating the development time for your app. In general, the higher the quality of your design and UX, as well as any advanced or unique features in your app, the more expensive it will be to develop - which will then affect how long it will take to build your app. By considering all of these elements together, you'll be able to get a good sense of how long it will take to build an app like Deliveroo, as well as what's involved in doing so.

No-code solution

AppMaster.io is a powerful no-code solution for building mobile and web apps like Deliveroo. With AppMaster's intuitive drag-and-drop interface, you can quickly create custom apps that fit your business needs. You don't need to have any coding experience - just use the simple visual editor to design your app the way you want, then deploy the app and run it on your own servers. AppMaster is perfect for businesses looking to reduce their costs while getting a high-quality mobile or web solution with modern features such as push notifications and real-time analytics.