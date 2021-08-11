Wix, the multinational IT company known for its user-friendly drag-and-drop website builder, has announced the launch of Branded App by Wix. This new no-code platform empowers businesses to create native mobile applications without any coding expertise. Wix, which focuses on providing users with tools for building and managing their online presence, is catering to the growing demand for branded native applications amongst business owners with this expansion.

Ronny Elkayam, SVP of Mobile, App Market, and Strategic Products at Wix, acknowledged the rising demand, stating, “Users came to us with the need to create a native app that is branded with their name and logo. Many of our users are businesses, and businesses have a desire to portray a situation that they are bigger than they are. They want to follow the big businesses that have native apps.”

At a monthly subscription of $200, Branded App by Wix is a substantial investment for users. Additionally, they must pay an annual $99 fee for the App Store and a one-time $25 fee for Google Play. However, Wix believes that native mobile apps can help businesses increase sales. For users who already have a Wix website, the app builder can automatically integrate features from their website, simplifying the development process.

Elkayam explained the benefits of the integration, “If you’re a restaurant, and you have your menu configured on your website for online ordering, the same menu is going to show up on the app. You don’t need to configure it. Any purchases or any orders from that menu are going to show up in your dashboard.”

Out of Wix's 200 million users, 5 million are paid subscribers. Businesses prefer Wix's $27/month plan for websites, which includes e-commerce features. Even free website users can create an app using Branded App by Wix – this product is separate from the existing subscription plans. Business owners can customize their app's icon, layout, and content and have access to various functionalities, such as product pages, booking services, forums, chat functions, blogs, push notifications, and more. Wix will also automatically update apps to remain compatible with the latest versions of iOS and Android.

Branded App by Wix is a strong contender in the no-code app development market. Rivals such as Bubble offer web-based app platforms with pricing ranging from $29 to $529 per month, alongside a free plan for learning and app development. However, Wix's native apps can be downloaded directly from the App Store and Google Play, offering additional advantages.

The launch of Branded App by Wix follows a 2020 surge in demand for the company's services during the coronavirus pandemic, with 31 million new users added. Wix's Q1 2022 earnings highlighted $304 million in revenue – an increase of 41% YoY. After successful beta testing with hundreds of users, Branded App by Wix is now available to everyone, with an enticing 50% discount for life for those who sign up during the current presale period.

No-code app development services provide an affordable and accessible alternative to traditional coding methods. Platforms like AppMaster and others are empowering businesses to create both backend and frontend applications more efficiently, reducing development costs, and opening new opportunities for digital transformation. As the no-code trend continues to rise, platforms like AppMaster and Wix's Branded App are likely to play a significant role in shaping the future of software development.