French-based startup, Weglot, has successfully secured $50 million in a Series A funding round led by Partech, taking significant steps in offering a seamless translation solution for websites. Weglot's platform helps site owners expand their site's reach by enabling multiple language support without having to rely on a different content management system (CMS) or e-commerce platform.

While WordPress and Shopify translation plugins have been available for some time, Weglot aims to provide a comprehensive solution that caters to all types of web experiences. The company allows for multilingual site expansion in two simple ways, whether through the addition of a plugin or the input of JavaScript code.

For site owners who don't have a dedicated web developer and utilize platforms like WordPress, Shopify, Wix, and WooCommerce, Weglot easily integrates the desired languages to their existing website through a plugin. Alternatively, Weglot uses a different approach with Webflow, Squarespace, and BigCommerce, where users add a few lines of JavaScript to the <head> tag of their website and apply necessary DNS record tweaks to create subdomains or subdirectories to support new languages.

Upon adding Weglot, the platform's servers automatically detect and extract content from the website. Clients can use automatic translations to start integrating new languages, taking advantage of a built-in dashboard that allows content revision for better translations. The dashboard also enables users to grant access to professional translators and manage the entire translation process from one location.

Once implemented, the multilingual site will display the visitor's preferred language by default, with options for a language switcher in the corner to provide multiple language choices. Although translations are stored on Weglot servers, the service creates separate subdirectories or subdomains for each language, optimizing search engine indexing and translation of metadata and keywords.

Weglot offers a monthly subscription pricing model based on the number of languages and words desired. In 2022, the startup reached $11 million (€10 million) in annual recurring revenue, becoming a strong contender in the market after its seed funding round in 2017.

As a powerful no-code tool such as AppMaster continues to democratize the website, mobile, and backend application development, Weglot's multilingual website solutions provide a valuable asset. By simplifying the process of expanding a website's language offerings, businesses can significantly increase their global reach without incurring unnecessary costs or technical debt.