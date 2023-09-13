US Federal Agency CISA Emphasizes Open-Source Software Protection with New Strategy

The United States federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently introduced a comprehensive strategy for enhancing the security of open-source software (OSS). This initiative is a critical response to President Joe Biden's executive order in May 2021, which addressed the importance of cybersecurity and suggested steps for its enhancement. Since this order, there has been substantial movement in providing effective guidelines to corporate entities to fulfill these cybersecurity objectives.

The newly released roadmap is CISA's answer to fortifying these cybersecurity measures, specifically focused on OSS safety.

The agency acknowledges the enormous potential of OSS in fostering innovation and facilitating software development processes, and it seeks to enable its secure implementation and development, both inside and outside federal government parameters.

The roadmap delineates two primary types of susceptibilities related to open-source software. One is the potential ripple effects of vulnerabilities in widely-used OSS, exemplified by the Log4Shell incident, where widespread detrimental effects were observed following a compromise in OSS. The second type encompasses attacks on the supply chain of OSS repositories, which could lead to harmful downstream effects like a developer's account being compromised, enabling an attacker to embed malicious code.

The strategy sets out four principal priorities, including defining CISA's supportive role in open-source security, enhancing visibility into the utilization and risks associated with OSS, lessening risks to the federal government, and strengthening the open-source ecosystem.

CISA believes that these steps will contribute to its envisaged perspective of open-source software. The agency envisages an OSS ecosystem that is not only safe but sustainable and resilient, underpinned by a robust, diverse, and dynamic community.

Dan Lorenc, CEO, and co-founder of supply chain security enterprise, Chainguard, echoes this sentiment. He commends CISA for its detailed segmentation of the challenges in this domain and prioritizing their resolution. He appreciates CISA's recognition that this work needs to take place 'upstream' and that its employees should engage directly with related communities. Although he expressed some uncertainty regarding the implementation of this point, he maintains an optimistic view.

Lorenc suggests that the government should consider financing open-source projects — something not currently addressed in the roadmap. The government's capability to support these projects financially could greatly facilitate goals such as enhancing memory safety, resolving vulnerabilities, and improving SBOM tooling.

Lorenc also mentioned that the government's collaboration model should move beyond passive stewardship and proactively contribute to the improvement of these measures.

