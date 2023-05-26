Twitter has announced the launch of a new mid-level API tier called Twitter API Pro, specifically tailored to startups. Priced at $5,000 per month, this new package enables developers to fetch 1 million tweets and post 300,000 tweets per month while granting access to the platform's full archive search endpoint.

Prior to the introduction of API Pro, the social media giant had revealed its new pricing tiers in March of this year. Initially, Twitter declared it would be discontinuing access to its free API tier, but later reversed this decision, offering 1,500 free tweets per month for content provider bots.

Twitter API Pro is designed to bridge the gap between the $100 per month basic tier and the $42,000 per month enterprise tier. Described as suitable for startups scaling their business, it caters to the need for an intermediate tier for those requiring greater functionality without the investment of nearly half a million dollars per year. The announcement followed feedback from developers and founders calling for an affordable middle ground between the Basic and Enterprise levels.

While the new API Pro tier addresses some of these concerns, it may not be an ideal solution for businesses operating on tight budgets; such companies would still need to pay $60,000 per year for this level of access. Although the Pro tier's posting limits may suffice for some bots, developers who rely on subscriptions or donations to keep their projects running may face challenges in securing the necessary funds in the long term.

