Quickbase, a leading provider of no-code software solutions, has announced a set of pre-built applications designed specifically for the construction industry, helping to streamline digital workflows for contractors more quickly. Serving approximately 2,100 construction contractor customers, the Boston-based firm enables complex project management through rapid software creation.

While Quickbase's main approach is to offer tools for businesses to create their software-enabled workflows using a no-code environment, construction companies can derive greater value from pre-populated content that reduces the time required to adapt the software. These new applications have been developed after the acquisition of MCF Technology Solutions, a Lorain, Ohio-based partner, in January 2022. MCF was a service partner and solution provider designing industry-specific solutions with Quickbase.

In a February 2022 debriefing session, Quickbase CEO Ed Jennings discussed the growing need in the construction sector and elaborated on the pre-built solution package, which comprises MCF's tools and technologies, such as project Gantt charts and applications for environmental health and safety (EHS). He also mentioned integrating the package with popular construction software products like Procore.

Quickbase users can also access libraries of solutions created within the software company's user community. Although these pre-built solutions can be further customized by contractor personnel using a visual interface, the pre-populated content from MCF and its nearly 40 employees is highly valuable for contractors who may not possess the necessary background or resources to align technology with business processes and needs.

Jennings emphasized the importance of no-code solutions and their attractiveness to businesses that don't want to change their established processes. In this context, low-code and no-code software allows for customization around unique processes, which can substantially reduce project risks. Quickbase aims to facilitate the identification of specific needs and the development of tailored solutions that cater to specific requirements, such as how a financial dashboard should look.

Company sources state that Quickbase software is leveraged to develop solutions for both internal and external use, including collaboration between general contractors, subcontractors, owners, designers, and building teams. These solutions enable digital workflows both within the organization and externally, circumventing issues with off-the-shelf software.

At the core of Quickbase's tech stack is its proprietary in-memory database and reporting infrastructure. The application functions as a service that allows users to create applications that work on data in systems of record like enterprise resource planning (ERP) project management software. Quickbase utilizes a process-based framework to access and manage data from these systems using pre-built connectors, sometimes offering immediate value by bringing consistency and governance to otherwise ad hoc processes.

For its part, Quickbase primarily relies on a process-based approach, focusing on providing tools and frameworks that help businesses create unique software solutions tailored to their specific needs.

In conclusion, Quickbase's release of pre-built solutions for the construction industry signifies a significant step towards enhancing its offering for sector businesses. By enabling contractors to quickly and easily implement digital workflows, Quickbase can play a crucial role in helping the construction industry maximize the benefits of no-code software solutions.