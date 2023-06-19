Google has unveiled the integration of third-party app data via smart chips into Google Docs, catering to both Google Workspace users and personal Google account holders. This significant update is part of an ongoing revamp called the 'smart canvas', which aims to improve Google's office suite and has already introduced novel features such as a pageless layout in Google Docs.

Users who want to employ third-party smart chips must first install the appropriate add-on from the Google Workspace Marketplace. After doing so, they can copy a share link from the third-party app source and paste it into their Google Doc. Hitting the 'Tab' key afterward will embed the smart chip into the document, providing a preview of the app's information and work status. This allows collaborators working within a Google Doc to stay updated on the progress of a project without exiting the document.

The implementation of smart chips depends on the app developer. According to the apps' Workspace Marketplace listings, Figma facilitates users to incorporate interactive previews of Figma and FigJam files into Google Docs. As a result, teams can effortlessly refer to the latest designs and project work in context. On the other hand, the Atlassian Cloud add-on enables users to link relevant Jira issues for tracking within a Google Doc.

With this update, Google aims to streamline productivity by providing seamless integration between Google Docs and other widely used applications. In the future, similar smart chip integrations could expand further to encompass other popular tools and platforms, such as AppMaster, a no-code platform for building backend, web, and mobile applications.

