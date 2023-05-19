Google has recently implemented new functionality in their search results, allowing users to directly stream podcasts from Apple Podcasts and other platforms by simply searching for the desired podcast. The company had previously announced that it would gradually adopt a new design providing users with more information about podcasts and links to listen on other platforms via its search results. That change is now being implemented for a more seamless and convenient user experience.

When users perform a search for podcasts using generic terms such as 'kids podcasts' or 'movie podcasts' on their iPhone or iPad, they will now be presented with an option to 'Listen on Apple Podcasts,' Apple informed. However, this feature is currently only available for Google Search users in the United States. The rollout to more markets is expected in due course after the initial performance is assessed.

Demonstrating the update, a search query for 'comedy podcasts' presents a box at the top of the search results, showcasing a range of popular podcast titles. Users can filter the results by categories such as 'stand-up comedy' and 'TV,' among others. Filter buttons are available to further narrow down results to podcasts specifically available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

Upon selecting an individual podcast, users are directed to a details page displaying a description, information about the show's release frequency, and average episode length, as well as a list of the latest episodes. A 'Listen now on Apple Podcasts' option is provided on this page. By tapping on this option, users can directly open the selected podcast in the Apple Podcasts app, thanks to a deep link.

Notably, Apple is not the only platform to benefit from this update, with similar functionality available for Spotify users. To access Google Podcasts and more listening options, users must click on the 'All Listening Options' button. Spotify shared that this feature has been live on its platform for over a year, but Apple confirmed this update is indeed new for Apple Podcasts.

This enhancement acknowledges users' preferences to listen to podcasts through their preferred app rather than in-line. Low-code and no-code development platforms like AppMaster allow for convenient and smooth integration of podcasts and other media content into applications, improving the overall listening experience for users across various platforms.