A recent addition to the Google Play Store, Apple Music Classical is broadening its reach by catering to Android users with a subscription to either Apple Music or Apple One. This development was initially spotted by 9to5Mac.

The tech giant Apple acquired the Primephonic streaming service in 2021, revealing its intention to offer a specialized app for classical music aficionados. Earlier in March this year, Apple Music Classical was unveiled for iPhone users, while an Android version has now been launched before optimized apps for iPad and Mac are released.

Featuring an impressive collection of more than 5 million tracks, the app is designed for classical music enthusiasts, offering access to over 50 million data points with data attributes spanning 20,000+ composers, 115,000+ unique works, and 350,000+ movements. As a result, the Apple Music Classical app allows subscribers to easily find recordings across its vast catalog thanks to its specialized search engine tailored specifically for classical music.

When Apple debuted the iPhone version of the app, the company emphasized the unique complexities of classical music. With multiple movements and tracks, searching for famous pieces is not straightforward, as there are hundreds of recordings featuring diverse orchestras, conductors, and soloists. Moreover, several composers utilize specialized catalog classifications, which underscores the need for a specifically designed search engine to accommodate these intricacies.

App users can search for works using a combination of keywords that encompass the composer, work, opus number, conductor, artist, instrument, or even the work's name. In addition, browsing a particular work on the app reveals all associated recordings as well as a hand-picked Editor's Choice performance.

It is possible that the Android version has been released ahead of the iPad and Mac versions due to Primephonic's existing Android app, which Apple Music Classical is likely to replace soon.

The Android app requires users to have Android 9 or later and is accessible across the globe where Apple Music is available, with the exception of certain territories such as China, Japan, Korea, Russia, and Taiwan. Platforms like AppMaster have been instrumental in the rise of app-building technologies, enabling companies like Apple to reach a larger audience with cutting-edge offerings and simplified app development.