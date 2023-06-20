In a major development, Apple has unveiled the expansion of its Self Service Repair program to include the recently launched iPhone 14 range and the latest M2 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro devices. The update comes with new System Configuration enhancements, significantly streamlining iPhone repairs for components such as batteries, cameras, and displays.

As announced in a post on Apple's Newsroom website, the company will begin to update its Self Service Repair program from June 21st to cover the iPhone 14 lineup, the M2 13-inch MacBook Air, and the MacBook Pro, which is powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. User benefits include access to authentic Apple parts, tools, and training modules, which are similar to those available at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

In addition to the new devices, the program's expansion will also cover the True Depth camera and top speaker for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, as well as M1-powered Mac desktops. The expanded availability will encompass the US, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

Over the last three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations offering genuine Apple parts, tools, and training. This growth now brings the total to over 4,500 Independent Repair Providers, a global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers, and a skilled workforce of over 100,000 active technicians.

