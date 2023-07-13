Apple threw the tech world into a frenzy on Wednesday with the launch of its first raft of public beta versions for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma. These versions debut a congregation of groundbreaking features including bilingual Siri, full-page screenshots, and upgraded provisions for dual-SIM usage.

The California-based innovations behemoth has accelerated Siri's capabilities by enabling bilingual questionnaire support commencing with several Indic languages. Under this feature, users can engage Siri in a conversation combining English and select Indic languages such as Hindi, Telegu, Punjabi, Kannada, and Marathi. Nonetheless, Apple lags in this space as Google Assistant pioneered multilingual support in 2018, which was closely followed by Amazon in 2019. This development will be particularly beneficial for Indian users, who often use a motley of diverse languages in their day-to-day conversations.

Another highlight of the release is the introduction of full-page screenshots to iOS 17 — mirroring a functionality practiced in Android phones via the provision of 'Scrolling screenshots' for several years. Apple users will now be able to capture full-page screenshots and save the file as an image or a PDF.

Apple is also improving the user experience for dual-SIM mobile users, who will benefit from individualized sorting of messages for each SIM card, differentiated ring tones, and the added facility to select a specific SIM card for returning calls from unknown numbers.

Apple has confirmed plans to launch the stable versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma later during the fall. The currently available beta versions might contain a few bugs here and there, so users not inclined to install them on their primary devices can await the release of the stable versions.

