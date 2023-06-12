AlphaZero의 기반에서 파생된 인공 지능(AI) 시스템인 Google DeepMind의 AlphaDev는 인간이 만든 상대보다 최대 3배 빠르게 데이터를 정렬할 수 있는 알고리즘을 성공적으로 생성했습니다. AI 시스템은 강화 학습을 사용하여 수십 년 동안 프로그래머가 개발한 것의 숙련도를 능가하는 혁신적인 알고리즘을 개발합니다.

프로젝트의 세부 사항은 DeepMind의 블로그에 공개되었으며 과학 저널인 Nature에 게재되었습니다. 바둑과 체스의 게임 전략을 마스터하는 데 탁월한 AlphaZero의 업그레이드로 AlphaDev는 알고리즘 최적화 기술을 혁신할 가능성을 보여줍니다.

AlphaDev의 분류 훈련 과정은 연구원들이 '1인용 조립 [언어] 게임'이라고 설명한 방법을 활용하여 수행되었습니다. 이 접근 방식을 통해 AlphaDev는 이전 반복을 개선하기 위한 옵션을 지속적으로 모색하면서 정렬 알고리즘을 점진적으로 개발했습니다. AI 시스템은 신경망을 사용하여 값을 비교하고 이동하며 가능한 한 최단 시간 내에 정확한 결과를 얻는 것을 목표로 합니다.

DeepMind 과학자 Daniel Mankowitz는 칩이 근본적인 물리적 한계에 접근하는 무어의 법칙이 끝나고 있다고 말했습니다. 컴퓨팅을 최적화하는 새롭고 혁신적인 방법을 찾아야 합니다. AlphaDev는 그 방향으로 상당한 진전을 이룬 것으로 보입니다.

연구의 초점은 프로그래머가 가장 일반적으로 사용하는 알고리즘인 3~5자 범위의 짧은 목록을 정렬하는 데 집중되었습니다. DeepMind에 따르면 이러한 알고리즘은 매일 수조 번 활용됩니다. 최대 250,000개의 요소로 구성된 더 긴 정렬 시퀀스의 경우 기존 방법과 비교할 때 속도 향상이 미미했습니다.

현재 성과를 통해 AlphaDev의 다음 목표는 C++와 같은 고급 프로그래밍 언어의 최적화 기술을 조사하는 것입니다. 이 탐색은 훨씬 더 큰 속도 향상을 가져오고 개발자에게 더 많은 이점을 제공할 것으로 예상됩니다.

AlphaDev의 혁신은 low-code 및 no-code 플랫폼의 발전을 잠재적으로 주도할 수 있습니다.