Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is an advanced security mechanism that serves as a layer of protection to ensure the validity and security of user accounts and sensitive information. It requires users to provide two different types of evidence, or factors, before granting them access to the requested resources. The two factors typically consist of something the user knows (e.g., password), and something the user possesses (e.g., a mobile device). This multi-faceted approach reduces the risk of unauthorized access to an account, as gaining possession of one factor alone would not be sufficient to compromise the account. In the context of User Authentication, implementing 2FA is essential to bolstering the security measures within web and mobile applications, such as those built using the powerful AppMaster platform.

According to a recent study, approximately 81% of data breaches can be traced back to weak, default, or stolen passwords. Acknowledging this, implementing 2FA makes it significantly more challenging for cybercriminals to exploit password vulnerabilities. Ideally, the two factors utilized should come from separate categories of authentication methods, which are typically divided into three classes: knowledge, possession, and inherence.

Knowledge-based factors refer to information only known to the user, such as a password or a personal identification number (PIN). Possession-based factors rely on tangible devices possessed by the user, like a physical token, a smartphone with a software token, or a hardware cryptographic key. Inherence-based factors focus on the user's biological characteristics - these are commonly known as biometrics and may include fingerprint, facial, or voice recognition.

Most commonly adopted 2FA solutions encompass knowledge and possession-based factors. One popular implementation is SMS-based 2FA, in which users receive a temporary code through a text message on their registered mobile phone after entering their password. Other widespread methods include time-based one-time passwords (TOTPs) generated by authenticator apps like Google Authenticator, and push notifications sent to the user's smartphone, requiring approval before granting access.

