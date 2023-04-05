AppMaster vs Adalo vs FlutterFlow

AppMaster is an enterprise-grade no-code platform with code generation designed to help businesses create production-level applications.
|AppMaster
|Adalo
|FlutterFlow
Application Development Platforms Features
|
Web Apps
|
Native Mobile Apps
|
Code & Binaries Export
|
Integrations to external services
|
Backend generation
|
Performance
|
File Management
|
Multi-Language Support
|
Straight-Out-the-Box Functionality
|
Help Guides
|
Patching & Updates
|
Partner / reseller program
API Management Features
|
Data Security
|
Scalability
|
Automatic API documentation
|
API Testing
|
Traffic Control
|
API Monitoring
|
Logs
|
Gateway
Data Management Features
|
Database Design
|
Data Transformation
|
Plugins
|
Data Migration
|
Data Synchronization
Digital Process Automation (DPA) Features
|
Logic and Conditions
|
Document Management
Forms
|
Data Mapping
|
Form Templates
|
Mobile-Friendly Forms
Automation
|
Workflow Automation
|
Business Process Visual Designer
|
Workflow Mapping
|
Real-Time Updates
Drag and Drop App Builder
|
WYSIWYG Editor
|
App Complexity
|
Customized Branding
|
Application Templates
Publishing
|
Application Deployment
|
Platform Compatibility
|
Lifecycle Management
|
Native Deployment
|
Offline and Private Deployment
|
Access Control
AppMaster provides a no-code platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact production-ready server, web and native mobile business applications with code generation.
Apps are built around a single backend. E.g. 2 apps (for a driver and a passenger) will work with the same backend.
Dozens of times higher backend performance compared to any similar solutions. No tech debt and refactoring!
Apps can be hosted in AppMaster Cloud, any commercial cloud, private cloud, even completely offline.
It’s possible to download the source code of the generated apps. We generate code in GoLang at 22k lines per second.
Create and manage access to your API, endpoints with middleware and automatically generate API docs.
You can create complex backend and use it separately - connect the frontend written by your developers to it.