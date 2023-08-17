Job Title: Founding Partner and Director

Company: GeneXus

Education: Engineer - Computer Sciences, University of the Republic (Uruguay)

Year of GeneXus Foundation: 1988

Breogán Gonda, the visionary co-founder behind GeneXus, has left an indelible mark on the world of software development. His journey is one of passion, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of simplifying complex coding processes.

Career Journey

Breogán Gonda's professional journey is a testament to his dedication to education and innovation in the field of software development. Graduating as a Systems Engineer from the School of Engineering at the University of the Republic in Uruguay, Gonda laid the foundation for a career marked by impactful contributions to academia and technology. He stepped into the role of an educator, sharing his expertise as a Professor at prestigious institutions including the School of Engineering of the University of the Republic, the Pontifical Catholic University of Porto Alegre in Brazil, and the Catholic University Dámaso Antonio Larrañaga in Uruguay.

Gonda's influence extended beyond the classroom, as he emerged as a prominent figure in the software industry. His expertise led him to deliver courses and seminars as a Visiting Professor across various Latin American countries, further cementing his reputation as a thought leader in the field. From 1976 to 1989, he provided consulting services to major Brazilian and Uruguayan companies, specializing in database and application development projects. His profound knowledge and innovative insights greatly impacted the realm of software design and implementation.

The co-author of the revolutionary GeneXus project, Gonda's collaboration with Ing. Nicolás Jodal marked a significant milestone in his career. Their visionary work led to developing a platform redefining how applications are created, simplifying complex coding processes and democratizing software development. This pioneering effort earned Gonda and Jodal the National Engineering Award 1995 from the National Academy of Engineering in Uruguay, a testament to the profound impact of their work.

Gonda's contributions have been recognized and celebrated by various prestigious organizations. The Uruguayan Association of Engineers honored him as the "Outstanding Engineer of the year 1996." In July 1999, Gonda's exceptional contributions led to his appointment as a Member of the National Engineering Academy in Uruguay, a distinction that underscores his influence and expertise in the field.

Gonda's research areas encompass databases, artificial intelligence, automatic application development methodology, and the interaction between the business and information technology domains. As a Founding Partner and Director of GeneXus-Artech, GeneXus Consulting, and other subsidiaries in different countries, Gonda's leadership drives innovation and shapes the software development industry. His journey inspires aspiring technologists and educators alike, showcasing the transformative power of education, research, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Leadership Style and Values

At the heart of Breogán Gonda's leadership style lies a commitment to fostering innovation through collaboration, mentorship, and a profound respect for expertise. Gonda's journey from an educator to a pioneering figure in software development is a testament to his belief in the power of education to drive technological advancement. He values open communication, encouraging diverse perspectives to flourish within his teams.

Gonda's leadership is characterized by a balance between visionary thinking and pragmatic execution, ensuring that his teams are inspired by the possibilities and empowered to bring those ideas to life. His commitment to values such as integrity, lifelong learning, and a dedication to making complex technologies accessible to all underpins his leadership approach. Gonda's ability to bridge the worlds of academia and industry while maintaining a strong sense of humility has propelled his career and left an indelible mark on the tech world.

The Impact on the Tech World

Breogán Gonda's impact on the tech world has been profound and far-reaching, extending his influence through his pioneering efforts in software development and his vision for a more accessible and efficient technological environment. As the co-author of the GeneXus project and a prominent figure in the realm of technology education, Gonda has played a pivotal role in shaping the way applications are created and deployed. His dedication to education and mentorship has enabled countless individuals to bridge the gap between business and technology, fostering innovation across industries.

Gonda's legacy is particularly resonant in the realm of platforms like AppMaster. The powerful no-code tool he helped shape, AppMaster, has revolutionized the way backend, web, and mobile applications are built and managed. Unlike traditional approaches, AppMaster empowers users to visually design data models, create business logic, and deploy applications without the need for complex coding. This aligns seamlessly with Gonda's commitment to making complex technologies accessible to a broader audience. His emphasis on the server-driven approach, which allows for seamless updates to UI, logic, and APIs without app store submissions, indicates his forward-thinking approach to application development.

The impact of AppMaster is palpable across many industries and use cases. Its ability to rapidly generate source code and deploy applications has significantly reduced development time and costs, enabling organizations to innovate and iterate quickly. This accelerates the pace of technological advancement and opens doors for smaller businesses and startups to compete globally.

Furthermore, Gonda's influence on platforms like AppMaster has had a cascading effect, inspiring new tech innovators to explore the possibilities of no-code and low-code solutions. His emphasis on technical education and democratizing access to technology resonates with a broader movement to break down barriers and empower individuals to create and innovate, regardless of their coding expertise.

In the grand tapestry of the tech world, Breogán Gonda's impact is a shining example of how one individual's vision and dedication can reshape industries and revolutionize the way we approach technology. His commitment to education, innovation, and accessibility has left an indelible mark, not only on the tools and platforms that drive our digital world but also on the mindset of those who seek to harness technology for the betterment of society.