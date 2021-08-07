The month of July was indeed hot. We've added even more modules, elements, and settings. We fixed a whole bunch of bugs. Improved interface design and interaction with elements, and finally (drum roll) ...

Updating Guides and Manuals!

Now, new descriptions, tutorials, examples, and video instructions are regularly posted there. Be sure to write to us what information is needed and in what format - we will add!

Great news for the Appmaster.io RU community

We have created a documentation section, a telegram channel, and a tech support chat in Russian! Join us!

Let's talk about the changes in the platform's functionality.

General changes and fixes

Added the External API Request (Beta) editor to the basic functionality.

Added support for multiple parameters in endpoint URLs.

Added PATCH method for REST interface.

The mechanism of work of forms in web applications has been improved: the disclosure of data models is available.

Removed the functionality of automatic linking of records from different models in the model link settings of the data model editor

Launched Swagger for the generated apps.

Fixed several bugs related to changing, renaming, and saving elements.

Improved the message UI system.

Modules

Modules can now be configured not only before, but also after installation.

iCalendar: A new Create Event block creates a calendar event.

Crypto: added blocks for key generation, AES encryption/decryption, EDS generation, and verification.

Auth has become part of the basic functionality, now it cannot be removed.

Custom SMTP has been updated to version 1.1.: full-fledged work with message fields, supports copies, and blind copies of letters.

Autodesk Partner API updated to version 1.2: added support for new endpoints removed Maintenance to Subscription Switch.

New modules:

IP Filter - provides IP filtering settings for endpoints via Middleware.

Zoom - makes it possible to conduct video conferencing.

Universal Map, MapBox Map, Google Maps - map modules for mobile applications.

Image - a module for image processing: creating, resizing, cropping, converting.

Data models

Fixed a bug with saving the schema when there is a Grid element on the automatically generated page.

Data types

TimeSpan is a new type for a time interval (a single variable and an array).

The Date and Time data types now support range filtering.

Business processes

Added information about the type of the current publication plan to the App Info block (now you can set conditions on the current plan in business processes.

Added support for milliseconds for operations with DateTime and Time types

Added automatic generation of Patch methods for data models.

Improved the logic of the Write Log block for writing arbitrary messages to the log of the application backend.

Fixed several minor bugs in the work of the Business logic designer.

Improved the mechanism for linking endpoints and business processes.

New building blocks:

Mod - performs integer division with remainder.

Parse CSV file, Parse XLS file, Parse XLSX file - extract data from CSV, XLS and XLSX files.

Array Element - accepts an array (of any type) and an index as input, returns an array element with a given index at the output.

to Email - checks if the received data is an e-mail address and converts it to the email type.

Get Request Header reads an arbitrary request header from the endpoint context.

Set Response Header writes an arbitrary response header to the endpoint context.

Validate String (Regex) - checks if the string matches the specified pattern.

Split String - splits one string into an array of strings.

FromBase64 block - converts data from base64 format to string.

Web Apps

Fixed several errors that occurred while configuring and generating applications.

Restored the onRequestSuccess and onRequestError triggers for the Server request event to work properly.

Mobile Apps

Several minor bugs in functionality have been fixed.

Added auto-naming for widgets and icons when creating / cloning.

Fixed bugs in push notifications.

Updated the default map functionality.

New widgets:

Video player

Audio player

Modular map widgets.

Bar Chart, Line Chart, Pie Chart chart widgets.

Appmaster mobile application (Android, IOS)

Bug fixes and performance improvements.

Coming Soon

Groups for sorting business processes.

The diverse design of Enum widgets for Mobile Apps and Android apps.

Google Translate and Google Sheets modules.

New scheme for updating modules.

Improved mechanism for working with endpoints for web application components.

Don't miss important updates and new “How to build” - follow us on Twitter and Telegram!







