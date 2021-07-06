In one of our previous blogs, we have compared AppMaster.io and Webflow. Both are no-code platforms and both enable users to create apps using visual blocks drag & drop. We managed to find differences and compare platforms based on seven points. Today, we will repeat the topic of the previous blog and compare two all-in-one no-code platforms Appmaster.io and Directual.

Below are 6 differences between Appmaster.io and Directual:

Platform purpose

Directual is a low-code visual programming platform that lets its users work with the frontend and backend to create web and mobile applications.

AppMaster.io is a no-code platform that lets to build applications using drag & drop while creating program logic and working with the frontend.

User interface

To build an application, Directual uses a visual designer to create scenarios and external outlines of the app. Each cube (visual element) represents a specific action, controls the flow of the scenarios, or provides the structure for the application design.

AppMaster.io also uses a visual app-building technique. Starting from the work with business processes to the design of the application, users have to simply drag and drop blocks with assigned functions.

Functionality selection

Directual is a low-code platform and to build serious projects users need to know the basics of JavaScript. Getting by just with visual elements, Directual gives a basic selection of items to build the primitive application.

In the AppMaster.io platform, users do not need any programming knowledge, all attention is focused on visualizing the functionality and creating a full-fledged project using blocks. Therefore, the number of elements choices with functionality for an application on the Appmaster.io platform exceeds Directual.

Integrations

There are 11 integrations in the Directual catalog, among them there are Zapier, Airtable, Twilio, Gmail, Telegram, React JS, etc. If the required service is not listed, the user can work with it through API endpoints.

AppMaster.io supports 20 integrations such as Slack, Telegram, Twilio, Send Pulse, Stripe, and the list is expanding every month. Also, there are modules with Sign in options via Google, Apple, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Plans and Pricing

Directual offers subscriptions for a year or a month. Plans are divided into App plans and Team plans. App plans are connected to a specific project to expand the capabilities, the user can choose the option from Free, Startup, Pro, or Business. Team plans make it easy to collaborate on projects and connect to a developer’s account.

AppMaster.io offers 4 subscription options such as Free, Startup, Professional, and Enterprise. Also, as an alternative, there are Special Offers for non-standard users related to non-profit and educational organizations.

Ease of learning

To master Directual, users should have experience in development. To use the platform's capabilities 100%, you need to know the basics of HTML and JavaScript, as well as understand the logic of the application building process. If not to mention coding knowledge, then the platform itself can be mastered with the help of the academy and the documentation posted on the platform's website.

AppMaster.io does not need programming knowledge, but you should understand the principle of creating applications or get this knowledge by trial and error method on the platform itself. Appmaster.io can also be studied with the help of documentation, help from the support team, and soon, it will be possible to learn the functions of the platform in the academy sections of the main website.