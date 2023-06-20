YouTube is now offering a new feature known as '1080p Premium' enhanced bitrate streaming for its Premium subscribers, and the latest update extends this option to Android and Google TV users.

The '1080p Premium' tier was first tested back in February on iPhone and Apple TV devices, providing an exclusive option for YouTube Premium subscribers. In April, Google officially announced the feature, stating that it delivers content at 1080p resolution with an increased bitrate. Initially, it was made available exclusively for Apple devices, but the company promised to eventually roll it out for Android platforms too.

It appears Google has now taken a step further with its testing and support. According to a Reddit user, the '1080p Premium' streaming tier became available on their Google TV device and Android TV OS app for YouTube. The app displays both the standard 1080p option and the '1080p Premium' option, which features an 'enhanced bitrate' for better streaming quality. Users are prompted to upgrade to YouTube Premium if they have not already done so when they select the new tier.

Additionally, a user on Twitter shared that the '1080p Premium' option appeared on their Motorola smartphone via the official Android app. This further confirms that the streaming tier is now available for Android devices, following its wide roll-out among iOS users and on the web within the past several days.

