Enterprise automation platform, Workato, has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI, aiming to incorporate multiple AI models and future releases into Workato's low-code/no-code platform. This collaboration seeks to facilitate the process of creating automation and integrations by leveraging generative AI capabilities.

With this new partnership, Workato is set to introduce a plethora of new features. One notable addition is Workato Copilots, which enables users to build automations and application connectors through plain-English descriptions. The integration of AI connectivity allows customers to incorporate generative AI capabilities within their automations via Workato’s OpenAI connector.

Another innovative feature is WorkbotGPT, designed for users to interact with enterprise applications and data in a conversational manner through popular chat apps such as Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Gautham Viswanathan, Workato's Founder and Head of Products and Engineering, spoke to VentureBeat about the Copilot feature: “Built using OpenAI models, the Copilot is like a Workato-expert coworker who generates workflow recipes and data connectors through a natural conversation. It has been trained on millions of data points from Workato’s public community.” Viswanathan believes that Workato Copilot will further lower the barrier for those who can build within an organization.

The Copilot is expected to assist users by providing support during onboarding, learning new capabilities, discovering what to build next, offering recommendations, and delivering instant troubleshooting assistance.

Workato's enterprise automation tool already incorporates RecipeIQ, its own AI/ML models, which provide data mapping, logic, and next-step recommendations. By integrating OpenAI’s models, Workato aims to further streamline automation and integration development, simplifying the process for businesses to adopt its technology.

In addition, the company stated that this collaboration ensures robust security and governance capabilities, enabling confident collaboration between IT and business teams and driving efficient operations at scale.

Platforms like Workato and AppMaster are paving the way for businesses to adopt low-code and no-code solutions in automation and integration building. AppMaster is a powerful no-code platform for creating backend, web, and mobile applications. This platform allows users to visually create data models, business logic, and APIs, all without writing a single line of code. Features like the integration of AI connectivity and Workato Copilots demonstrate how automation platforms are continuously innovating and pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved with low-code/no-code solutions.

As businesses increasingly prioritize efficiency and speed in their operations, tech companies continue to invest in advancements within the low-code and no-code space. As platforms like Workato integrate advanced capabilities, more companies are expected to adopt such solutions, resulting in a potential increase in successful collaborations and business automation efforts.

Interested in integrating low-code and no-code solutions into your business operations? Discover how to develop an app without coding in our full guide on no-code/low-code app development for 2022 or explore how to create an app from scratch with our step-by-step guide.