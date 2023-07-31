The age of inconvenience when using multiple high refresh rate monitors with Microsoft's Windows 11 is slowly dissipating. The tech giant has begun to beta-test an update for Windows 11 that smartly regulates the refresh rates on a variety of monitors based on the content exhibited. The strategic move is expected to positively affect power consumption and could possibly result in decreased fan activity on some graphic processing units (GPUs).

Microsoft detailed out the specifications in a recent Windows Insider blog, which was subsequently brought to public attention by Neowin: “We have fine-tuned the refresh rate mechanism to accommodate varying refresh rates on different monitors, in proportion to the refresh rate of each monitor and the displayed screen content,” Microsoft reported. “The most noticeable improvements will be in the area of refresh-rate-dependent multitasking, such as simultaneous video watching and gaming.”

Having multiple high refresh rate-supported monitors functioning at their full capacity commonly boosts the power usage initiated from your GPU. The Founders Edition cards of the Nvidia RTX 30 and 40 series also feature a zero RPM mode, affirming the fans at zero even when video content is being displayed on a singular monitor. However, incorporating a secondary high refresh rate monitor often leads to a shutdown of this zero RPM mode, and results in constant operation of the GPU fans if both monitors are operating at high refresh rates.

This new action by Microsoft signifies that these specific GPUs will retain zero RPM mode, only transitioning to increased refresh rates on different monitors depending on the used or exhibited content. Presently, the workaround to maintain zero RPM mode across multiple monitors involves manually lowering the refresh rate of the secondary monitor.

Latest Canary Channel builds of Windows 11 also comprise Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) improvements tailored for laptops. When in battery saver mode, Windows 11 will effectively reduce the laptop screen's refresh rate until battery saver mode is dispelled.

These refresh rate enhancements for Windows 11 are in the testing phase at present. Microsoft anticipates making them accessible to all Windows 11 users in the near future.