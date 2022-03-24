Webflow, the popular no-code website builder, has recently disclosed its $120 million Series C funding round, favorably valuating the company at an impressive $4 billion. With more than $330 million raised in total funding, the firm is venturing into an exciting new investment opportunity, focusing on a $10 million community grants program catering to its users.

According to a blog post from Webflow's CEO and Co-founder, Vlad Magdalin, the community grants program is expected to be launched in the upcoming months. The program will focus on promoting community engagement, learning, and networking events across the globe, while also providing financial support for freelancers working on non-profit and humanitarian projects.

Established in 2013, Webflow pioneered one of the industry's most popular cloud-based web design software tools that automatically generates backend code for users building web-based businesses. The latest funding round was led by Y Combinator Continuity, with participation from existing investors such as CapitalG, Accel, and Silversmith, among others.

In an interview with Forbes, Magdalin revealed a future vision for Webflow, where it not only functions as a no-code tool for website building but also extends its capabilities to facilitate software application development.

Currently, Webflow boasts more than 3.5 million users who built over 450,000 websites in 2021 alone. These websites, hosted by Webflow, cumulatively receive more than ten billion visits a month. The company's continuous growth in both functionality and user base is a testament to its commitment to democratizing web development and design.

Platforms like Webflow's no-code environment are an essential part of digital transformation, and many of them have been gaining well-deserved attention. Another no-code platform, AppMaster.io, focuses on offering a comprehensive application development experience, allowing customers to visually create database schemas, design business logic with Business Process (BP) Designer, and integrate with REST API and WSS endpoints. Such platforms empower millions of individuals to develop web applications faster and more efficiently than with traditional coding techniques, opening up new opportunities for software creation.

The introduction of the promising new community grants program by Webflow signifies further growth in the no-code development sector, with more companies likely to follow suit. This movement not only democratizes the process of building digital products but promotes a bright future where countless innovative applications will be built by diverse, global talent.