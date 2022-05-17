Renowned no-code visual development platform, Webflow, recently announced the appointment of Shane Murphy-Reuter as the company's inaugural Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With a wealth of experience in scaling SaaS businesses, Murphy-Reuter will contribute to the acceleration of Webflow's growth, pushing the no-code platform further into the mainstream.

This appointment follows Webflow's $120 million Series C funding round in March, which saw the company's valuation soar to $4 billion, with over $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Webflow's goal is to empower everyone to create for the web, building on its strong community of web design professionals and rapidly expanding its reach to power mission-critical websites for businesses varying from startups to large enterprises.

Webflow revolutionizes the way businesses and individuals create their online presence with visual development, offering an alternative to traditional code-based development. In his new role, Murphy-Reuter brings extensive experience in scaling SaaS companies beyond the $100 million ARR milestone. He will open up new market opportunities and align brands with ambitious visions like that of Webflow.

Murphy-Reuter previously spearheaded marketing at ZoomInfo, where he revamped the company's narrative and brand architecture, simultaneously integrating four acquired brands. His efforts helped achieve $1 billion in ARR. Before that, he served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Intercom, where he aided the company in its upmarket pivot and doubled its revenue from $100 million ARR to over $200 million. Additionally, he held the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AdRoll.

Webflow stands out as the leading visual development platform, dramatically simplifying the web building process by allowing users to create powerful websites visually without writing any code. Utilizing modern web development technologies, Webflow helps users save engineering time while generating clean code seamlessly in the background. The platform is used by millions of professionals worldwide, from independent designers and creative agencies to Fortune 500 companies. Some notable companies that leverage Webflow include Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, Allianz, and Dell.

As the no-code trend continues to gain momentum, other platforms like AppMaster have emerged, offering powerful no-code solutions for backend, web, and mobile application development. AppMaster enables professional and citizen developers to create scalable applications visually, significantly accelerating the development process and providing comprehensive software solutions for businesses of all sizes.

With the appointment of Shane Murphy-Reuter as its new CMO, Webflow is poised to make significant strides in positioning no-code as the preferred method for web development and empowering users globally to build visually stunning web experiences without traditional coding skills.